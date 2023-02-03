Oh wow Phil Nicoletti led at Anaheim 2! In fact, Phil, ahem, should have won a main at Anaheim 2! Phil holeshot the second 250SX West start and then when a bunch of dudes crashed, he found himself with a 5.5 second lead. What happened? Well, our readers want to know, so that makes up the bulk of this week's questions:

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Question: Hey Phil,

Congratulations on your 2nd moto podium. Awesome ride! I’m totally curious….what was your mechanic writing on the pit board as you were clicking off lap after lap in the lead? Were you actually reading it? Were you more physically or mentally tired at the finish? How long did your hard earned happiness last before you started beating yourself up for getting passed at the end? Did the factory blue crew quasi teammates of yours have to get a restraining order against you for their protection? Again, AWESOME RIDE! CONGRATULATIONS!

John: aka old, slow, motocross, woods rider never been

Nicoletti: John,

Not gonna lie, I was pretty devastated. If it wasn’t for one bad lap that mentally blew me up, I would have been fine. I had a swap in the whoops where my feet blew off. That same lap I missed the quad and my lead was cut over more than half. I struggled to forget my two mistakes. I let it eat at me, and I never recovered. My mechanic was letting me know the gap, and trying to make me focus on myself. It was all good until my bobbles. It actually wasn’t the mistakes that bothered me, I was more just gutted because I couldn’t recover from those mistakes and get back to running my normal lap times. It was not a physical issue. It was just mental. I f$&@ing cracked. I’ve never in my life lead eight laps in supercross before. Yeah, I’ve lead and won heat races, and semis. But to be out front that long was different. Even leading outdoor motos feels different. I wish I could have held on and fought for it but it wasn’t there. It was all good until it wasn’t. Still learning at 33, FML.