Report: Jo Shimoda Suffers Broken Collarbone, Out for Houston East Opener
This is unbelievable. It appears yet another injury has come to the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team, as Swap Moto Live has reported on Instagram that Jo Shimoda has suffered a broken collarbone.
Update: Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki has now sent out an official press release, which is below:
Foothill Ranch, Calif. (January 27, 2023) – Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki rider Jo Shimoda suffered a shoulder injury in preparation for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Eastern Regional Championship. As the result of a practice crash, the No.30 Kawasaki KX™250 rider will forgo the opening rounds of the 250SX Eastern Regional Championship as he takes the necessary time to recover.
After finishing fourth overall in the 2022 250SX Western Regional Championship, Shimoda raced his way to second overall in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Throughout the summer, Shimoda established himself as a top contender in the 250 Class by securing nine overall podiums and two overall victories. Shimoda carried the momentum from his exceptional motocross season into his off-season training and was prepared to challenge for the 250SX Eastern Regional Championship. With his focus now shifted toward recovery, the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki rider aims to return to the top step of the podium prior to the season’s conclusion.
“I’m doing my best to focus forward on my return to racing,” said Shimoda. “Our goal was to compete for the 250SX Eastern Regional Championship and I know we had been doing the right work to make that happen. Unfortunately, this crash will cause me to miss the start of the season, but I still aim to be back on the track racing for wins before the end of supercross.”
Further updates on Shimoda’s return to racing will be shared when available.
Originally, Swap Moto Live posted:
"We just heard some horrible news. Seems @joshimoda suffered a broken collarbone yesterday and will miss the start of the Eastern Regional 250 SX Champonship. This is in the heels of @sethhammaker’s broken wrist announcement, and leaves @pcraceteam with no racers for the East. Will they move West fill-in rider @carsonmumford East? Get well soon, guys!"
Renthal, handlebar sponsor for the team, posted the news on their social media as well.
"Some more bad news out of the @PCRaceTeam with @JoShimoda going down with a broken collarbone. Gutted for ya Jo, but keep you’re chin up"
This news come just two days after Kawasaki announced Seth Hammaker suffered an arm injury that will sideline him for the immediate future. Shimoda and Hammaker were set to carry the 250SX East Region Championship flag for the factory Kawasaki 250cc team when the week started and now the team is without a single rider healthy for the East Region kickoff next weekend in Houston, Texas.
The team currently has Cameron McAdoo racing 250SX West Region and Carson Mumford has been brought onto the team as a fill-in for Austin Forkner, who is out for the remainder of supercross with a knee injury.
Jett Reynolds is also part of the team, but he is sidelined with an injury. Ryder DiFrancesco was expected to race Supercross Futures but underwent a recent surgery on a torn ligament in his thumb. Will the team move Mumford to 250SX East and have him race next weekend? He just got back to riding last week, so that might be too rushed following the broken wrist he suffered in November. You have to feel for this team.
In his first three seasons of AMA Supercross, Shimoda has finished:
3rd in 2020 East Region Championship
2nd in 2021 East Region Championship
4th in 2022 West Region Championship
The Japanese native has also earned four total 250SX main event podiums, one of which was his maiden 250SX main event win at the 2021 Salt Lake City 1 Supercross.
Entering his third consecutive season with Kawasaki, Shimoda was set to be a title favorite in the 2023 250SX East Region Championship.
Neither Shimoda nor the team has yet to post any news on an injury for the #30. We will provide more information when an official update becomes available.