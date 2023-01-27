This is unbelievable. It appears yet another injury has come to the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team, as Swap Moto Live has reported on Instagram that Jo Shimoda has suffered a broken collarbone.

Update: Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki has now sent out an official press release, which is below:

Foothill Ranch, Calif. (January 27, 2023) – Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki rider Jo Shimoda suffered a shoulder injury in preparation for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Eastern Regional Championship. As the result of a practice crash, the No.30 Kawasaki KX™250 rider will forgo the opening rounds of the 250SX Eastern Regional Championship as he takes the necessary time to recover.

After finishing fourth overall in the 2022 250SX Western Regional Championship, Shimoda raced his way to second overall in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Throughout the summer, Shimoda established himself as a top contender in the 250 Class by securing nine overall podiums and two overall victories. Shimoda carried the momentum from his exceptional motocross season into his off-season training and was prepared to challenge for the 250SX Eastern Regional Championship. With his focus now shifted toward recovery, the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki rider aims to return to the top step of the podium prior to the season’s conclusion.

“I’m doing my best to focus forward on my return to racing,” said Shimoda. “Our goal was to compete for the 250SX Eastern Regional Championship and I know we had been doing the right work to make that happen. Unfortunately, this crash will cause me to miss the start of the season, but I still aim to be back on the track racing for wins before the end of supercross.”

Further updates on Shimoda’s return to racing will be shared when available.