Main image is from the 2021 Houston 3 Supercross, photo by Align Media

The last time we were in Houston, the world was reeling from COVID-19. We changed the series format to several triple headers and even added mid-week events to the schedule. Houston was the opener for the 2021 campaign and what was only two years ago feels like a decade. We are largely back to normal in 2023 and I couldn’t be happier about that. While it was nice to remove a bit of the travel with a 3-in-1 type event, almost everything else about the restrictions and precautions are better as a memory. The fans will be back, they will be interacting, and it will be awesome.

Dirty Little Secrets

The Houston track is a bit more traditional than the wild layout we saw last week. The first thing that I noticed was the shorter start chute. A starter start creates a bit more congestion in the first corner and while the crashes may be slow, there seem to be more of them. A long 180 left brings riders back to a tunnel-tabletop. I like the simplicity of the second straightaway. Having technical sections immediately after the start is tempting fate a bit too much for my liking.

The first rhythm section is fairly short as are all of the rhythms on this track. Riders will either triple onto or wheel tap onto a tabletop, step-off and then triple into the next bowl berm. Exiting the right-handed bowl, they jump a small double and then immediately go into the finish line jump. This also means that PulpMXFantasy.com players will have to factor in a very quick approach to the finish line for their FFL choices.

Upon landing the finish line jump, riders scream past the mechanics’ area and into a left-hand sand corner. Riders tend to hate these sand corners as the fine grains of sand can drop into their goggles when roosted. Getting a mouth full of sand is generally not recommended under any circumstances, too.