When Tom Vialle crossed the line in the first MX2 Race of last Wednesday’s MXGP of Pietramurata, he completed the transition Red Bull KTM had envisioned when they signed the then 18-year-old Frenchman just two years ago. At the time, KTM was in the midst of Jorge Prado’s back-to-back MX2 Motocross World Championship title runs, and they were already keen to look to the future.

That foresight on the part of Dirk Gruebel, Pit Beirer, and everyone making the decisions at KTM, has built a recipe of success that is unheard of. Since the inception of the MX2 class in 2003, KTM has claimed 15 of the 18 championships available. If not for an untimely Jeffrey Herlings injuries and a late-season surge from Tim Gajser in 2015, we’d be looking at the 13th straight occasion of a KTM rider taking home the crown.

In a way, Vialle was one of the biggest surprises of the many champions that have now come through the camp. When KTM signed him in late 2018, it was a bit of a shock. That year, Vialle had raced all but one EMX250 race and only managed eighth in the championship with a sole moto victory. But KTM still saw the potential to button up a few issues with inconsistency and optimize his performance elsewhere.