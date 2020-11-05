2. Going Gold #2

The MX2 contest followed the 2020 trend: for the ninth time in 17 rounds, Tom Vialle and Jago Geerts shared moto wins, and again Geerts made a small slip that allowed Vialle to profit and turn the red number plate to gold.

Vialle’s day started on a sour note. The Frenchman momentarily paused when exiting the pitlane in the last phases of timed practice to allow several riders through to complete their flying laps. The FIM penalized the championship leader for stopping on track and sent him to the back of the gate. KTM looked at the data recorded from Vialle’s KTM 250 SX-F and the bike had not stopped. Vialle himself said he had put a foot down for no longer than a second. He called the verdict “bulls**t” and it riled the recently turned 20-year-old up sufficiently that he rasped from the last slot on the line, clipped Geerts into turn two and then disappeared with the first race ahead of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jed Beaton. As Geerts stalled and dropped to 11th on the second lap, Vialle had the break and the points he needed.

“I knew I had seven seconds over Jed so it was almost done,” he said of a memorable final lap. “So much emotion. I didn’t imagine it would be like that. Crazy.” Vialle’s success pushed forward a raft of stats. He was the ninth MX2 world champion for KTM since 2004 (the third Frenchman after Marvin Musquin and Jordi Tixier) and gave the factory their 13th title from 17 seasons (and fifth in a row) with the 250 SX-F. He was the fourth French world champ this decade and the first since 2015. There is one achievement that still eludes the Frenchman. His dad, Frederic, and his Grand Prix winning tally.

“I think I have seven wins this year and he had 12 in total, so I still need a few more to beat him!” he smiled.

Vialle triumphed with 13 podiums from 17 rounds, almost double the number of laps led than Geerts, and 13 moto wins compared to his rival’s 14. He didn’t increase the podium haul in Italy however: a bent gearshifter on the first lap of the second moto took care of that and he lost the better part of a lap sitting in the pitbox having it replaced. His 23rd at the checkered flag represented his worst finish of 2020, ironically with the #1 on the front of the bike and gold livery. Geerts had fought back to fifth in the first moto and reminded everyone of his outright speed with an impressive second moto win for the overall.

In the afternoon and as Pietramurata quickly became dark in the near-winter light, KTM released the tension that had surrounded the camp since Jorge Prado’s positive COVID-19 test. They had the obligatory burnout in the awning and the Red Bull Energy Station staged the now-annual celebration dinner but not before the entire Monster Energy Yamaha MX2 crew walked over to offer their congratulations: classy touch. The Yamaha boys had good reason for mirth with Geerts taking the Grand Prix by just one point from teammate Ben Watson; the team’s very first 1-2 result in the category.