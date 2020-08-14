Red Bull KTM Factory Racing heads to the fifth round of the MXGP World Championship this weekend without their MX2 class hotshoe Rene Hofer as the 18-year-old Austrian has undergone shoulder surgery following a crash at Wednesday's MXGP of Riga.

Hofer was battling forward in Race 2 when he took a hard fall battling with Ruben Fernandez inside the top 10. Hofer took to social media this morning with an update on his condition and to announce he will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Below is the full press release from KTM: