MXGP finally reached the end of an exhausting and unique season of Grand Prix racing with Tim Gajser clocking win #5 and Ben Watson owning MX2 for the second time in the last four rounds. Here are some observations of how the championship waved off 2020 and dispersed into a web of national lockdowns and curfews.

1. Gajser Has The Last Word As Seewer Takes Silver

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Romain Febvre was the toughest challenger for the double world champion on a sunny last day of MXGP. The Frenchman and the Slovenian shared moto wins across a Pietramurata circuit that seemed harder and slicker with more propensity for sharper bumps and unforgiving kickers.

The proximity of winter meant the sunshine was low for the morning timed practice as well as the fading light of the second MXGP moto. A watered surface (after a freakishly good climate in these northern climes of the country) for the initial practice/qualification sessions forced a degree of caution and the worst victim was Red Bull KTM’s Tony Cairoli who didn’t feel secure enough in either his feeling on the dirt or his troublesome left knee to find a lap-time to place him higher than 19th. While Gajser and Febvre excelled at the front and were surrounded by some frantic action involving all three Monster Energy Yamahas of Jeremy Seewer, Gautier Paulin, and Arnaud Tonus, Cairoli was limited in his possibilities.

The four points that divided Cairoli and Seewer in the chase for second place in the series was not enough of a buffer for the Sicilian. He took sixth in the first moto as Seewer ran to third. He was hit off track on the first corner of the second moto and the crunch broke the KTM’s gearshifter and delivered Cairoli’s sole DNF of the year. For the second season in a row Seewer is the MXGP runner-up and mixed three moto wins and one overall triumph into his usual consistency. Cairoli, for his part, still took home the bronze medal and that astounding statistic of 14 top-three championship placings from the 17 seasons he has managed in his career.

Gasjer’s diligent second phase of 2020 means he won seven motos from the last 12; at least one in the last six rounds and three overall wins from the final four Grands Prix. Those were key performances—in the Lommel sand and the Italian hard-pack—when it counted.