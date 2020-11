Watch the highlights from the 17th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship at the MXGP of Pietramura.

Tim Gajser claimed the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship and Tom Vialle claimed the 2020 MX2 FIM Motocross World Championship.

View the results from the MXGP of Pietramura:

MXGP of Pietramura MXGP Results

MXGP of Pietramura MX2 Results

Video Highlights Courtesy of MXGP TV