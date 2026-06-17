MCR Honda Racing Signs Enzo Lopes for WSX

The following press release is from MCR Honda:

MCR HONDA RACING SIGNS BRAZILIAN STAR Enzo Lopes FOR FIM WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

MCR Honda Racing Strengthens 2026 FIM World Supercross Program with International Supercross Standout

MCR Honda Racing is proud to announce the signing of Brazilian motocross and supercross standout Enzo Lopes to its racing program for the 2026 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).

Widely respected as one of the most technically skilled and consistent riders in the sport, Lopes brings an impressive resume of success at both the national and international level. A proven contender in the highly competitive AMA 250 Supercross Championship, Enzo has earned Top 5 Overall Championship finishes on three separate occasions, establishing himself as one of the premier athletes in the division.

In addition to his success in the United States, Lopes currently leads the Brazilian Motocross Championship, continuing to showcase elite speed, race craft, and championship-level consistency.

Before turning professional, Lopes built one of the most decorated amateur careers in Brazilian motocross history, earning 11 Amateur National Titles along with 11 Brazilian National Championships, solidifying his reputation as one of Brazil's most accomplished motocross athletes.

Known for his smooth riding style, strong starts, technical precision, and relentless work ethic, Lopes brings valuable experience and professionalism to the MCR Honda Racing organization as the team continues to strengthen its lineup on the world stage.

"We are excited to welcome Enzo to the MCR Honda Racing family. Enzo has proven himself at the highest levels of competition both in the United States and internationally. His consistency, professionalism, and championship mindset make him a tremendous addition to our program. We are looking forward to what we can accomplish together in World Supercross.”

– Tony Alessi

Team Manager, MCR Honda Racing

"I'm grateful to be part of the MCR Honda family and excited to begin my World Supercross journey with the team. I'm looking forward to racing at the highest level and putting in the work to achieve great results.”

– Enzo Lopes

With Lopes joining the program, MCR Honda Racing continues to reinforce its commitment to competing at the highest level of international supercross competition.

Stay tuned for additional team announcements and upcoming racing details.