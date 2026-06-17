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Vincent Wey, Kade Johnson, and Luke Fauser to Race High Point National This Weekend

June 17, 2026, 2:10pm
Vincent Wey, Kade Johnson, and Luke Fauser to Race High Point National This Weekend
Mt. Morris, PA High PointAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

We will have a few new faces to the pro scene this weekend at the High Point National: Kawasaki teammates Vincent Wey and Kade Johnson and KTM-backed Luke Fasuer will all compete at the fourth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Vincent Wey and Kade Johnson

With a break in the Canadian Triple Crown Series across the border, the two Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green riders will race the High Point National. Wey is coming off of a weekend with 2-2 moto finishes for second overall at the Prairie Hill MX round. The second-generation rider will make his professional USA debut as #270.

As for Johnson, he finished 4-4 for fourth overall at the last Canadian round. High Point will mark the second Pro Motocross race of Johnson’s career, after he raced the Ironman National last August, finishing 34-16 for 20th overall. Johnson will compete as #801 this weekend.

  • Vincent Wey
    Vincent Wey Align Media
  • Kade Johnson
    Kade Johnson Align Media

Luke Fauser

Fauser, a local to the southwestern Pennsylvania facility, will make his pro debut. He suffered a broken femur in a mid-December crash at the practice track that sidelined him for the SMX Next - SX program in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. However, he is back racing and will make his USA pro debut as #462 (his long-time amateur number) this weekend on a track he grew up racing

Luke Fauser at the 2025 Ironman National SMX Next Scouting Moto Combine.
Luke Fauser at the 2025 Ironman National SMX Next Scouting Moto Combine. Align Media
  • Fauser at High Point Raceway qualifying for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.
    Fauser at High Point Raceway qualifying for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Mitch Kendra
  • Fauser will run his long-time amatuer number this weekend in his Pro Motocross debut.
    Fauser will run his long-time amatuer number this weekend in his Pro Motocross debut. Mitch Kendra
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