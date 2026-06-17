Vincent Wey, Kade Johnson, and Luke Fauser to Race High Point National This Weekend

We will have a few new faces to the pro scene this weekend at the High Point National: Kawasaki teammates Vincent Wey and Kade Johnson and KTM-backed Luke Fasuer will all compete at the fourth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Vincent Wey and Kade Johnson

With a break in the Canadian Triple Crown Series across the border, the two Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green riders will race the High Point National. Wey is coming off of a weekend with 2-2 moto finishes for second overall at the Prairie Hill MX round. The second-generation rider will make his professional USA debut as #270.

As for Johnson, he finished 4-4 for fourth overall at the last Canadian round. High Point will mark the second Pro Motocross race of Johnson’s career, after he raced the Ironman National last August, finishing 34-16 for 20th overall. Johnson will compete as #801 this weekend.