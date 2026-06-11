Video: Thunder Valley National Preview and Injury Report - Updates on Justin Cooper and More
June 11, 2026, 4:45pm
Former Women's National Champion Sarah Whitmore hosts the weekend preview as the AMA Pro Motocross Championship ramps up for Saturday's round three Thunder Valley National.
Check out these storylines to follow, then check out Jason Thomas’ track report. After that, see who is missing the race this weekend due to injury via our Injury Report.
Recommended Reading
Thu Jun 11 3,241 days (or 8 years, 10 months, 15 days) Between Pro Motocross Races Without Justin Cooper Competing Thu Jun 11 Daxton Bennick Out for Thunder Valley National: “Need to focus on getting healthy right now” Thu Jun 11 Super Bowl Winning NFL Veteran Derek Wolfe to Serve as Grand Marshal of Thunder Valley National Thu Jun 11 Updates on Cooper, Schock, Thrasher for Thunder Valley
- Motocross, WMX
Thunder ValleySaturday, June 13