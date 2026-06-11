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Video: Thunder Valley National Preview and Injury Report - Updates on Justin Cooper and More

June 11, 2026, 4:45pm
Lakewood, CO Thunder ValleyAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

Former Women's National Champion Sarah Whitmore hosts the weekend preview as the AMA Pro Motocross Championship ramps up for Saturday's round three Thunder Valley National.

Check out these storylines to follow, then check out Jason Thomas’ track report. After that, see who is missing the race this weekend due to injury via our Injury Report.

Read the full text version of the injury report.

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Thunder Valley Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule WMX TV & Streaming Schedule
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