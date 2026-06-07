Jett Lawrence Resumes Winning Ways, Kitchen Wins With Consistency, Turner Perfect at Hangtown

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (June 6, 2026) – The oldest race in American motocross was the site for Round 19 of the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship, as the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, traveled to the shadow of the California capital for the 57th running of the iconic Coker Pump Hangtown Motocross Classic. A challenging racetrack, combined with near-perfect weather conditions was a recipe for another compelling afternoon of racing that saw a return to dominant form for Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence, the reigning Pro Motocross and SMX World Champion who swept the 450SMX Class motos and has seemingly fast-tracked his comeback from a major offseason ankle injury. In the 250SMX Class, the unpredictability of the wide-open division was once again on display as Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen grabbed his first win since the 2024 season.
450 Class
Timed Qualifying
Premier class rookie Haiden Deegan [#38] paced the first session aboard his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing machine, but it was Jett Lawrence [#1] who made a statement when he laid down the fastest overall lap in the second session and became the lone rider to put in a sub 1:50 lap time. Lawrence’s 1:49.886 edged out Deegan’s 1:50.389 by a half second.
Moto 1 [30 Minutes + 2 Laps]
The first premier class moto of the day kicked off with Lawrence out front for his first holeshot of the year ahead of Deegan and Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence [#96], the championship leader. Behind them, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado [#26] slotted into fourth.
The top three settled in through the opening 10 minutes of the moto, with Jett Lawrence managing about a four-second advantage over Deegan and Hunter Lawrence.
Jett continued to build on his lead and pushed it to the cusp of double digits, which left the fight for second to be decided between Deegan and Hunter Lawrence. The elder Lawrence kept the rookie within reach and as the moto dipped into its final five minutes Lawrence went on the attack. He made a quick pass around Deegan and proceeded to sprint away.
Out front, Jett Lawrence completed an impressive wire-to-wire performance to take his first moto win by 7.7 seconds over his brother. Deegan earned his first career moto podium in third, followed by Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis [#14] in fourth and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire [#24] in fifth.
Prado, who ran fourth almost the entire moto, appeared to have a chance at challenging Deegan for third, but lost power on his KTM just prior to the final lap and was forced to settle for 36th place.
Moto 2 [30 Minutes + 2 Laps]
The final moto of the afternoon was halted early when a red flag stopped the race for a downed rider, which necessitated a restart. When racing resumed with a second gate drop it was the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing machine of Cooper Webb [#2] out front ahead of the Lawrences with the holeshot. Jett Lawrence was able to make quick work to seize control of the lead as Webb engaged in a brief battle with Hunter Lawrence before the Honda rider solidified his hold of second.
The Lawrences were soon able to establish a gap over the rest of the field as Webb lost third to Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Chase Sexton [#4].
Deeper in the top 10, Deegan battled his way forward from an 11th-place start and methodically started to pick off riders to move into the top five within the first 10 minutes of the moto.
Soon enough it appeared as though the battle for the win was going to come down to the Australian siblings, who moved out to a double-digit margin over Sexton. The Lawrences traded bursts of momentum throughout different parts of the racetrack, with the separation between them hovering around a second. Meanwhile, Deegan stormed past Sexton for third.
As the race approached the halfway point Hunter Lawrence started to apply pressure on Jett and appeared to be gearing up for an attack for the lead. However, Jett countered with a sudden sprint and soon the lead went from less than a second to nearly four seconds in the span of a few laps. Jett added to his advantage as the moto continued.
Jett Lawrence wrapped up a sweep of the motos by a margin of 6.8 seconds over Hunter, with Deegan well back in third.
1st Place – Jett Lawrence | #1 Team Honda HRC Progressive (1-1)
“I knew if I picked a fast pace early that Hunter would be right there with me and would make it a lot harder. I chose [instead] to get a better flow for about 15 minutes and then decided to push for a quick sprint to try and mess up his rhythm, and it worked. It’s good to be back up here with a 1-1.”
2nd Place – Hunter Lawrence | #96 Team Honda HRC Progressive (2-2)
“It’s harder racing against Jett [Lawrence]. He’s my toughest competitor. It got to a point where I was going to take the time to reset and make a push, but he decided to do a sprint and gapped me. Still a solid result. It was a tough track today, so I’m happy.”
3rd Place – Haiden Deegan | #38 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing (3-3)
“That was good today. I just want to get better and better each weekend. That’s the goal, just keep progressing with each moto and just try to be there. We’ll go back, put in the work, and try again next weekend.”
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|3 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|4 - 6
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|6 - 5
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|94
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|88
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|75
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|63
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|61
250 Class
Timed Qualifying
It was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Ryder DiFrancesco [#34] who made the first statement in the opening session, but he was surpassed by Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker [#10], the championship leader, in the second session. Hammaker’s 1:52.621 edged out DiFrancesco’s 1:52.871 by a couple tenths in the combined results.
Moto 1 [30 Minutes + 2 Laps]
The first moto of the afternoon got underway with Hammaker leading the field to the holeshot ahead of the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing duo of Cole Davies [#37] and Landen Gordon [#180]. As the leaders navigated the opening lap, Davies went down and remounted in 10th. That moved Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer [#13] into second and Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Nick Romano [#141] into third.
Hammaker settled into the lead and built a multi-second advantage after the first five minutes. Beaumer also settled into second as the battle for third unfolded between Romano and Honda HRC Progressive’s Jo Shimoda [#30], the reigning SMX World Champion. After a lengthy fight, Shimoda wrestled the position away from Romano.
As the moto surpassed the halfway point the top three strengthened their respective holds on the podium spots, but no one on the track was running faster than Kitchen [#47], who started outside the top 10 and fought all the way up to fourth place.
Inside the final 10 minutes the fight for second heated up between Beaumer and Shimoda, while Kitchen closed in from fourth. The Japanese rider showed patience and pulled the trigger on a pass for second. Mere moments later Kitchen made the pass for third and then carried on, getting by Shimoda for second. At this point, Hammaker sat 11 seconds clear of the field.
While Kitchen was able to gain ground on Hammaker, the deficit was too much to overcome as the points leader won his second consecutive moto by a margin of 7.2 seconds over his teammate. Shimoda finished in a distant third, with Beaumer fourth and Honda HRC Progressive’s Chance Hymas [#29] fifth.
Moto 2 [30 Minutes + 2 Laps]
Drama unfolded to begin the second moto as a massive crash unfolded in the first turn with Hammaker at the center of it after contact created a chain reaction that collected a large group of riders. Hammaker eventually remounted and began the race deep in the top 30.
The moto holeshot ultimately went to 5.11 Triumph Factory Racing rookie Deacon Denno [#199] just ahead of Davies and his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate Caden Dudney [#82]. A torrid opening phase of the moto saw Davies grab hold of the lead ahead of Romano in second, with Dudney settling into third.
After starting eighth Kitchen mounted a charge to the front. He showed tremendous pace early, which allowed him to make quick passes up to fourth, well within striking distance of the top three. He soon made the move around Denno for third and then got by Romano for second. With a little more than 20 minutes left in the moto, he faced a double-digit deficit to Davies.
As the leaders settled in through the middle of the moto, the attention shifted to Hammaker and his recovery from the first-turn crash. He did well to claw his way up the running order and had made his way into the top 15 by the halfway point of the race.
Back up front, Davies’ lead over Kitchen stabilized but the battle for third heated up between Beaumer and Romano, with the KTM rider able to make the pass. Behind them, Hammaker continued his forward push and broke into the top 10, which carried major implications in the overall standings.
Davies went unchallenged throughout the entirety of the race and cruised to the second moto win of his career by a margin of 9.3 seconds over Kitchen, followed by Beaumer in third. Hammaker capped off a valiant come-from-behind effort in ninth.
Overall
Another afternoon of fluctuating results throughout the field easily landed Kitchen atop the overall podium for the fourth win of his career following a consistent 2-2 afternoon. It’s his first win since the 2024 Budds Creek National, ending a 13-race winless drought.
Beaumer broke through for his first career podium finish with a runner-up performance after a 4-3 effort. He’s already the fourth different rider to capture a maiden podium finish through the first two races.
Hammaker’s resilience placed him in a tie with Beaumer, but he ultimately settled for third (1-9) to secure back-to-back podiums to open the season.
Hammaker’s gritty performance also helped him maintain his hold of the points lead, which decreased to seven points over Kitchen. Beaumer moved into third, 14 points out of the lead.
1st Place – Levi Kitchen | #47 Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki (2-2)
“Luck was on my side today. I stayed out of the carnage [in Moto 2] and just tried to get around it all. There was a massive gap to the lead [once I got to second] so I didn’t want to risk pushing too hard. It’s been a long time since I won so it feels good. I just want to keep the momentum going.”
2nd Place – Julien Beaumer | #13 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (4-3)
“I didn't think I’d be up here this quick [coming back from injury]. There were a lot of long nights, but this result shows it was all worth it. I can’t thank my team enough for sticking behind me and supporting me the whole way and giving me an incredible bike to ride."
3rd Place – Seth Hammaker | #10 Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki (1-9)
“Those first couple laps [after the crash] were hectic coming through the pack. I tried to just be patient and knew that if I could get into the top 10 that I’d have a chance at the podium. It definitely could have been worse, but we survived. All in all, it feels good to still be up here on the box.”
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|2 - 2
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|4 - 3
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|1 - 9
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|11 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|3 - 6
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|85
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|78
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|71
|4
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|70
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|69
WMX
Moto 1 [12 Minutes + 1 Lap]
There was plenty of action in this one before the first gate even dropped. Both Mikayla Nielsen and Jordan Jarvis had mechanical problems that forced motor swaps before the start of the first moto, with Nielsen's repair taking so long it looked as though she wouldn't even be able to race the first moto. Fortunately, with seconds to spare, her bike made it to the line so she could race. When the gate dropped it was LaLa Turner who exploded out of the gate and went to work building a lead. Soon she'd gapped the field, and it looked like this race, for the lead anyway, was over. But then a mistake from Turner, and a subsequent crash, injected some excitement into the moto.
The error from Turner handed the lead to Charli Cannon, who then built a huge lead of her own. Undeterred, Turner put her head down and went after Cannon, going through both Nielsen and Taylah Mccutcheon in the process. As Turner proceeded to run down Cannon, Cannon made a mistake and went off the track. That put Turner right on her rear wheel, and as the two battled, Turner made her move in a righthander right before some uphill rollers. Turner threw it in hard, not letting off, and blasted by Cannon and disappeared for the win.
Nielsen and McCutcheon also battled in this one, with Nielsen edging McCutcheon for third. Nielsen later inherited second when Cannon was penalized for accelerating when off the track.
Moto 2 [12 Minutes + 1 Lap]
In the second WMX moto it was all Piper Bell off the line, but Charli Cannon quickly took over the lead and went to work building a lead. Turner started in about sixth, but once again she put her head down and started charging. After passing Nielsen for second Turner set her sites on Cannon, but again Cannon made it easy on her when she made a mistake and crashed all by herself.
Turner had the lead at this point, but Cannon stuck with her, refusing to allow her to get away. What followed was a tremendous battle, with Cannon unwilling to accept defeat. Cannon even stayed on the gas when she didn't get a good drive coming up to a big triple, likely knowing she was about to endure a painful case upon landing. Turner would hang on to win, but only by 0.781 seconds over Cannon.
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Lachlan Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Charli Cannon
|Maroochy River, Australia
|3 - 2
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|3
|Mikayla Nielsen
|Riverside, CA
|2 - 3
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Jordan Jarvis
|Clayton, NC
|5 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Taylah Mccutcheon
|Australia
|4 - 5
|Kawasaki KX250
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lachlan Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|50
|2
|Charli Cannon
|Maroochy River, Australia
|42
|3
|Mikayla Nielsen
|Riverside, CA
|42
|4
|Jordan Jarvis
|Clayton, NC
|35
|5
|Taylah Mccutcheon
|Australia
|35