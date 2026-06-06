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Live Written Updates and Results From the Hangtown Motocross Classic

Live Written Updates and Results From the Hangtown Motocross Classic

June 6, 2026, 10:05am
Rancho Cordova, CA HangtownAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Coker Pump Hangtown Motocross Classic in Northern California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

In order to stay up to speed on what does happen today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.

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Morning Report

The second round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is upon us and what a day it's shaping up to be! Fresh off his dominant win last week at the season opener, Hunter Lawrence leads Jorge Prado by six points, a lead he'll be looking to extend today. The other Lawrence, Jett, is clearly not back up to speed after a nasty leg/ankle injury sustained before the beginning of supercross. He still managed to get on the podium with a third last week, but it was obvious, both from his riding and his limp when off the bike, he's not performing at his full potential. 

Hunter Lawrence leads the field coming into Hangtown.
Hunter Lawrence leads the field coming into Hangtown. Align Media

Elsewhere in the class is Haiden Deegan, who made his 450 debut last week by going 5-4 for fifth overall. It was a solid start for the rookie, but you know he'll be looking for more at Hangtown. Two riders who won't be looking for results at Hangtown are Eli Tomac and Malcolm Stewart. Tomac had a hard crash last week after a collision with Garrett Marchbanks, and Stewart twisted his knee in the second moto. For a full look at who's missing the action today, check out our Injury Report.

In 250 action, things were wide open coming into the season opener at Pala, and while Seth Hammaker was brilliant with his 2-1 victory, there are plenty of riders who could do the same today. Look for guys like Levi Kitchen, Julien Beaumer, Jo Shimoda, Chance Hymas, Ryder DiFrancesco, and more to try to make their mark on the series while also battling fierce up-and-comers like Caden Dudney and Cole Davies.

Seth Hammaker took the first Pro Motocross win of his career last Saturday at Pala.
Seth Hammaker took the first Pro Motocross win of his career last Saturday at Pala. Align Media

Also racing today are the athletes of the Women's Motocross Championship, powered by Synchrony. They ran their first moto yesterday, and it was outstanding. Defending champ Lala Turner holeshot and started checking out, but a crash after just a couple laps caused her to lose a ton of time. She charged back forward though and made a thrilling pass for the lead on Charli Cannon on the final lap. For a full report on the action go here, and be sure to tune in today for the second WMX moto.

The WMX action yesterday was superb.
The WMX action yesterday was superb. Align Media

Whatever happens today, the athletes will have great weather. It's just after 8:00 a.m. right now and the weather is in the 60s. Yesterday was blazing hot, but today the forecast is calling for a high of just 84 degrees. Those temps should help keep the track from drying out too badly too. There are plenty of rice hulls mixed in with the dirt, so that should also help with moisture retention. As far as the track goes, it's a very similar layout to what we usually see here, with the track winding up and down the hills of Hangtown. Some new additions are an uphill roller section and a big triple in the middle of the track. The big step up jump, formerly known as the Fly 150, looks a little bigger than last year too. 

The first qualifying sessions of the day are underway, so check back soon on a report of who's flying in Northern California.

Qualifying – First Sessions

If the first 250 qualifier of the day revealed anything, it’s just how tight the racing might be today. The usual suspects hovered around the top three-five spots, with Ryder DiFrancesco ending the session fastest, but check out how close they are! The top eight riders are separated by less than a second, with the top three being separated by less than a tenth of a second.

Motocross

Hangtown - 250 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 17:18.244 1:52.871 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
2 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 15:31.884 0.072 1:52.943 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 16:27.458 0.008 1:52.950 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
4 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 15:58.814 0.108 1:53.058 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Cole Davies Cole Davies 16:04.197 0.480 1:53.537 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Motocross

Hangtown - 250 Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Aden Keefer Aden Keefer 16:49.480 1:55.668 California United States Honda CRF250R
2 Nate Freehill Nate Freehill 16:24.105 0.518 1:56.185 Rescue, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 CJ Benard CJ Benard 15:13.322 0.731 1:56.915 Peoria, AZ United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Jace Allred Jace Allred 15:27.465 0.029 1:56.944 Riverton, UT United States KTM 250 SX-F
5 Jonathan Getz Jonathan Getz 16:25.900 0.310 1:57.253 Old Town, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Results
Ryder DiFrancesco topped the first 250 session here at Hangtown.
Ryder DiFrancesco topped the first 250 session here at Hangtown. Align Media

In 450 action Haiden Deegan was fastest early, but riders like Justin Cooper, Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence, and Jett Lawrence soon set faster times. Jett put in plenty of laps cruising, but when he wanted to go, he looked great. He didn’t look like he was putting a ton of effort in, but you could tell he was flying, and he looked like he was moving from line to line with ease and going wherever he wanted. Not surprisingly, he had the fastest lap for a little while. Justin Cooper would ultimately unseat him though, posting a 1:51.014 to Jett’s 1:51.462, and as the session wore down it looked like that’s how things would end. But, on the final lap, Hunter and Deegan both had heaters and jumped past Cooper. Deegan’s lap was superior, which makes him the fastest qualifier of the day so far.

Motocross

Hangtown - 450 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:20.718 1:50.389 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 16:27.841 0.407 1:50.797 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 16:57.469 0.218 1:51.014 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 17:20.030 0.449 1:51.462 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
5 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 17:06.254 0.533 1:51.995 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results
Motocross

Hangtown - 450 Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Clayton Tucker Clayton Tucker 15:12.552 1:57.878 El Dorado Hills, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Josh Mosiman Josh Mosiman 15:29.500 0.319 1:58.196 Sebastopol, CA United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Vincent Luhovey Vincent Luhovey 15:10.540 0.861 1:59.057 Greensburg, PA United States Kawasaki KX450SR
4 Austin Black Austin Black 15:57.450 0.724 1:59.781 Tualatin, OR United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Daniel Bortolin Daniel Bortolin 15:20.997 0.451 2:00.231 Venezuela Venezuela GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
Full Results

Check back soon, as the second round of qualifiers are set to begin here shortly. With the track now broken the lap times will likely be different than the first round.


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