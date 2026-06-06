Results Archive
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Mathis Valin
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Caden Dudney
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mathis Valin
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Watkins Glen International
News
Live Now
Motocross, WMX
Hangtown
News
450 LCQ Results
  1. Josh Mosiman
  2. Daniel Bortolin
  3. Ryan Surratt
Full Results
250 LCQ Results
  1. Alvin Hillan
  2. Cole Timboe
  3. Brock Bennett
Full Results
WMX Moto 1 Results
  1. Lachlan Turner
  2. Mikayla Nielsen
  3. Charli Cannon
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 7
News
Upcoming
Motocross, WMX
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 13
News
Upcoming
Motocross, WMX
High Point
Sat Jun 20
News
Full Schedule

Hangtown National Press Day and WMX Opener

June 6, 2026, 1:10am
Rancho Cordova, CA HangtownAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

Former WMX pros Sophie Phelps and Sarah Whitmore cover Hangtown's press day and the first WMX moto of the season, plus Tom Journet grabs top riders for interviews and provides footage of the 450 and 250 riders out on track. Get ready for round two of Pro Motocross.

6D Helmets Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.

Read Now
July 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted