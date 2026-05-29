6D Helmets presents your First Look at Fox Raceway, as Mitch Kendra and Sophie Phelps give the scoop from press day for the highly-anticipated Pro Motocross opener for 2026. Hear from various riders such as Garrett Marchbanks, Justing Cooper, Aaron Plessinger, Chance Hymas, Jo Shimoda and Jett Lawrence. Also....we wouldn't leave you without some raw riding! Enjoy!

Hosts: Sophie Phelps, Mitch Kendra

Edit and Film: Rob Filebark

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.