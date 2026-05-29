2027 Honda CRF Announcement (Keefer)

I didn't get to go to Japan for the grand tour like Hansel, as I had some family obligations, but I did get a chance to go down to the Honda factory in Torrance to view the new Honda CRF lineup. When I was there, I had the chance to talk with Trey Canard about the changes Honda made to the CRF450R and found out that the MXGP, as well as the factory HRC Honda team here in the States, worked a lot with the production side to create this 2027 machine. Although I am not a huge fan of the looks of the new Honda, I do like all of the changes Honda made. If there was one thing that I would want improved on the Honda CRF450R, it would be a more stable and compliant chassis feel. Well, Honda went to work on the chassis, which "I think" will be much better for the average rider. I feel like Honda has a great engine package with the CRF450R, but the chassis just felt rigid and stiff when the track got edgy or rough. The chassis got increased stiffness in key areas near the headtube and downtube (which can help with plushness feel on the track), just like the 2025 bike did. Don't let the term "increased rigidity balance" or "longitudinal and torsional rigidity is increased" fool you when Honda's marketing team starts talking those terms.

Increased rigidity balance, in some cases, can help make us riders feel more comfort within the chassis when on the track, so to me, I feel like this is a good direction for the brand. The overall wheelbase is longer, as well as the rake and trail of the CRF450R, which have increased. This is also great news. How many of you have ridden other brands of bikes and then hopped back on your CRF450R and felt like the bike was short or felt like the front wheel was tucked in more towards the cockpit than other colored machines? The Honda needs more length to be more planted out on the track, and the 2027 is just that. LONGER!

Now, if you're freaking out because you loved the way your CRF450R cornered and you think going longer could hurt your cornering, you could be right. But... yes, there is a but, I have been a part of several tests where I made the bike longer in wheelbase and also increased the rake of the bike to find out that I had more cornering stability, not to mention a more consistent lean angle throughout the corner. I am not predicting the future here, but again, what Honda is doing with these numbers is a good thing for any rider who wants a more stable red/blue machine. The CRF450R will be available late August/early September, and the CRF450 "R" model will be set at $10,099 MSRP.

You can read more about the changes and what they could mean to you over on pulpmx.com or check out my video with Trey over on my YouTube channel.