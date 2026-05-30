Jett’s Back

If you’re on social media a lot you’ve probably seen all kinds of clickbait insinuating Jett Lawrence is out for the season opener at Fox Raceway this weekend. Well, do yourself a favor and ignore the noise on that because he is indeed racing. What we don’t know is how much his foot injury is still affecting him, and how that will or won’t translate to his performance on Saturday. Either way, it’s going to be fantastic to have Lawrence back behind the gate! -Aaron Hansel

The Veteran

There’s a whole lot of Jett vs. Deegs talk happening in the days leading up to the first race of the season, which is all well and good, but what about Eli Tomac? He was tremendous in supercross, and even though things didn’t end up going his way there’s no reason to think he won’t be fantastic at Fox Raceway this weekend. Remember how hard he and Jett Lawrence battled last year? Don’t sleep on Tomac this weekend! -Hansel