Michael Mosiman on Previews 250 Pro Motocross: "I think top three in the season is a great goal"
May 29, 2026, 11:30pm
Michael Mosiman previews his goals for the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, talks about his life off the bike lately, and talks about working for a ride for next year.
"I think that I can establish myself as one of the best guys in the series, and I'd love to have the other guys fear me a little bit." - Michael Mosiman
Film/edit: Mitch Kendra
- Motocross
Fox Raceway (Pala)Saturday, May 30