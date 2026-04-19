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Wil Hahn After All 5 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Riders Land on Podium in Cleveland:

Wil Hahn After All 5 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Riders Land on Podium in Cleveland: "This was fricken huge"

April 19, 2026, 3:30pm
Cleveland, OH ClevelandMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

It was a banner day for the factory Yamaha effort at the Cleveland Supercross. Cole Davies, rookie Landen Gordon (first podium), and Nate Thrasher complete a Star 250SX podium sweep as Cooper Webb and Justin Cooper land second and third, respectively, in 450SX.

Wil Hahn, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s 250 Team General Manager, has been hyping up the team's opportunity for a 250SX podium sweep for several weeks now, so after the race we caught him for a quick interview.

Said Hahn on the team’s success at the final Triple Crown race of 2026:

"I feel like in some of the press conferences, we've been like, obviously putting it out there, trying to manifest all that stuff. But no, to do it, and then obviously the 450 team, I mean, all five riders that we had here tonight were on the podium. That's a huge deal for Monster [Energy], for Star, for everybody. I mean, Yamaha...I don't know, it's kind of surreal. Probably like how Landen [Gordon] feels right now, that first podium and everything like that for the team. This was freaking huge."

6 Total Podium Spots, 5 Star Yamaha Riders on the Podium

Supercross

Cleveland - 250SX East

April 18, 2026
Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, OH United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 2 - 1 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon Murrieta, CA United States 4 - 2 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 5 - 4 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Cleveland - 450SX

April 18, 2026
Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, OH United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 5 - 4 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 3 - 1 - 7 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

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