Landen Gordon's Pro Debut: 3rd in Heat Race, Front Wheel Change in Main Event:

Landen Gordon's professional racing debut had both highs and lows. The California native became the latest name to turn pro with the 250 powerhouse Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, with his debut at Saturday's Nashville SX.

Gordon started off with a solid sixth in qualifying. Then, he brought home an impressive third in his first ever heat race. In the 250SX main event, he had a good jump but got collected with another rider and had to pit for a front wheel change. When he rejoined the race, he was three laps down. However, despite rejoining the race in 22nd (where he would finish), he rode the rest of the race.

How will the rookie do in his second pro race this weekend, in the Cleveland SX Triple Crown?

He said the following in the team's post-race release:

“I had a good day in Nashville for my pro debut. I learned a lot and got third place in the heat race. I had a good start in the main, but caught another rider's footpeg in the first turn, and ended up having to pull into the mechanic’s area to change my front wheel. I got back on the track three laps down, but overall it was a great experience – onto the next one.”

Wil Hahn, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s 250 Team General Manager, said: