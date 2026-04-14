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Landen Gordon's Pro Debut: 3rd in Heat Race, Front Wheel Change in Main Event: "I learned a lot"

April 14, 2026, 10:00am
Landen Gordon's Pro Debut: 3rd in Heat Race, Front Wheel Change in Main Event:
Nashville, TN NashvilleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Landen Gordon's professional racing debut had both highs and lows. The California native became the latest name to turn pro with the 250 powerhouse Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, with his debut at Saturday's Nashville SX.

Gordon started off with a solid sixth in qualifying. Then, he brought home an impressive third in his first ever heat race. In the 250SX main event, he had a good jump but got collected with another rider and had to pit for a front wheel change. When he rejoined the race, he was three laps down. However, despite rejoining the race in 22nd (where he would finish), he rode the rest of the race.

How will the rookie do in his second pro race this weekend, in the Cleveland SX Triple Crown?

He said the following in the team's post-race release:

“I had a good day in Nashville for my pro debut. I learned a lot and got third place in the heat race. I had a good start in the main, but caught another rider's footpeg in the first turn, and ended up having to pull into the mechanic’s area to change my front wheel. I got back on the track three laps down, but overall it was a great experience – onto the next one.”

Wil Hahn, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s 250 Team General Manager, said:

"With Landen stepping up this weekend, I thought he showed really good maturity, too. It's a shame that his wheel was sacrificed in that first turn in the main event.”

Supercross

Nashville - 250SX East Main Event

April 11, 2026
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 16:09.795 52.268 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 16:27.037 17.242 53.590 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Devin Simonson Devin Simonson 16:41.692 14.656 54.564 Laurinburg, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 16:44.202 2.509 53.830 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
5 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:38.178 52.418 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
6 Henry Miller Henry Miller 16:44.673 6.495 54.220 Rochester, MN United States Kawasaki KX250
7 Coty Schock Coty Schock 16:53.981 9.308 55.143 Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
8 Nick Romano Nick Romano 17:01.995 8.015 54.324 Bayside, NY United States Kawasaki KX250
9 Marshal Weltin Marshal Weltin 16:10.685 1 Lap 56.064 Ubly, MI United States Kawasaki KX250
10 Drew Adams Drew Adams 16:11.903 1.218 53.689 Chattanooga, TN United States Kawasaki KX250
11 Landon Hartz Landon Hartz 16:13.592 1.689 56.257 Wilsonville, AL United States Yamaha YZ250F
12 Luke Neese Luke Neese 16:16.573 2.982 56.846 Jamestown, NC United States Honda CRF250R
13 Luke Clout Luke Clout 16:24.748 8.175 56.303 Sydney, Australia Australia Kawasaki KX250
14 Marcus Phelps Marcus Phelps 16:38.215 13.467 57.429 Cairo, GA United States KTM 250 SX-F
15 Gavin Towers Gavin Towers 16:46.408 8.194 56.573 Venetia, PA United States Honda CRF250R
16 Ryder Floyd Ryder Floyd 16:47.800 1.393 58.011 Paris, TX United States Honda CRF250R
17 Kyle Peters Kyle Peters 16:51.364 3.564 56.825 Greensboro, NC United States Kawasaki KX250
18 Jace Kessler Jace Kessler 17:13.793 22.430 58.445 Eagle, MI United States KTM 250 SX-F
19 Derek Kelley Derek Kelley 17:03.975 55.277 Riverside, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
20 Jeremy Hand Jeremy Hand 17:53.876 49.901 57.182 Mantua, OH United States Honda CRF250R
21 Izaih Clark Izaih Clark 16:25.643 1 Lap 57.047 Fort Dodge, IA United States Honda CRF250R
22 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon 16:19.152 1 Lap 54.258 Murrieta, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
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