Are we having any fun yet? The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is ramping up with five rounds to go and now, three riders are solidly in this this. We were in St. Louis this weekend, plenty to talk about when it comes to the series, tracks, and more so let’s dive into it.

Look, I know we had an issue with lime (a dry drying agent) in San Diego all those years ago with Feld Motor Sports having to pay out money to riders whose bikes and bodies were affected by the stuff that was put on standing water and way too much of it. I believe there were even lawsuits involved as some of the photos were pretty gruesome on the aftereffects of it. So, a mistake was made one time and we’re going to go away from a substance that helped the tracks be safer and better for fans forever? Sounds like a lawyer got ahold of someone, right?

Lime would make tracks like St. Louis this weekend or Indy a few weeks ago SO much better for the racers. They wouldn’t feel like they’re taking their life in their hands every single jump, it would be better for the fans as the racing would be better and again, we used it for 20 years to help dry the dirt out. Why can’t we go back to it with strict monitoring protocols in place, so we don’t end up with another San Diego? Bring the lime back!

Well, well, well, I picture Ken Roczen in his gear yelling “Are you not entertained?” like Russel Crowe or something after ripping off his second win in a row. Roczen looked great on a track that was really tough, he’s been unreal for, like, a month now and probably should have more than the two wins he’s gotten. He’s five points back in this thing! Can you imagine if he creates that Yellow Magic and wins the title? It would be amazing and also, does Suzuki have a million dollars to pay him?

I’m only half-joking here folks.