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Nashville SX is a Day Race: Race Day Live Starts at 9 a.m. Eastern, Heats at 3 p.m. Eastern

April 7, 2026, 2:35pm
Nashville SX is a Day Race: Race Day Live Starts at 9 a.m. Eastern, Heats at 3 p.m. Eastern
Nashville, TN NashvilleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

This weekend’s Nashville SX, 13th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, will take place on Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

But you will want to tune in (or set the DVR) earlier than usual, as the Nashville Supercross will race during the day. Note, next weekend's Cleveland SX is also a day race as well with the same 3 p.m. Eastern main program start time. 

What you need to know the most for Nashville: heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific. 

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on both Peacock and NBC.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year. 

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Nashville also starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific).

Below is the full broadcast schedule.

We will post the full race day schedule as soon as it becomes available. 

  • Supercross

    Nashville

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, April 11
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 11 - 9:00 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 11 - 9:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 11 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 11 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only) 
      Live
      April 11 - 3:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 11 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Nashville Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Main image by Mitch Kendra

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