Honda HRC Progressive's press release recapping the St. Louis Supercross notes there might be some good news on Jo Shimoda's left ankle injury from Saturday night.

Cole Davies entered the sixth round of 250SX East (the second 250SX East/West Showdown) with a nine-point lead on Seth Hammaker and a 14-point lead on Shimoda. Unfortunately, Shimoda's night ended early when he was collected in a multiple-rider pileup in the first rhythm section of the 250SX East Division heat race. Shimoda was helped onto the back of the medical cart as he sat up and, again, favored his left leg as the medical cart drove off.

Honda's PR team announced he would be out for the remainder of the night with a left ankle injury, and he did not start the 250SX LCQ.

This afternoon, Honda's post-race release quoted Shimoda saying, "Alpinestars medical told me that there were no broken bones, but possible ligament damage. We’ll know more when I get an MRI.”

Team Manager Lars Lindstrom also said, "Initially, it looked really serious, but now I’m more hopeful that it’s only a minor setback. Hopefully, we’ll know more after an MRI, but weight on the foot seems to be okay."

Today’s Honda press release said the following on Shimoda: