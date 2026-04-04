450SX Main Event

The final 450SX race was out of the gates and it was Hunter Lawrence and Jorge Prado out front. Lawrence got the holeshot, but Prado quickly took over the race lead with a block pass. Then, Ken Roczen joined the party! The trio went over a triple three-wide! Roczen put a block pass on Lawrence that dropped the #96 back to third as Prado snuck by into second. From there, Roczen checked out and similar to Deegan, he was not seen again by the 450SX field. Justin Cooper was charging forward as he got by Eli Tomac (who started around ninth place) and kept going forwards. In the middle of the race, Chase Sexton had a big case in the long rhythm section. It looked as if he messed up the lines and went to jump one too many, which caused him to go too long and case hard directly into the face of the next jump. Sexton stayed on his bike on impact but then fell over, feeling the result of the incident immediately. The #4 would eventually pull off early, scoring 22nd.

Cooper and Lawrence battled with Prado, with Cooper finally getting by the #26. A few laps later, Lawrence was able to get next to Prado, put on a block pass of his own on the #26, and the blast away. A little further back, Cooper Webb made a pass on Tomac to take over fifth, bumping the #3 back to sixth in what again seemed to be an off ride where he was not fighting back like he was earlier in the season.

Lawrence was going after Cooper but then made a mistake in the long rhythm section—the same one Sexton made his mistake in earlier—that caused him to back it down some. Then, a few sections later he fell over in the first of the back-to-back 180-degree turns after the mechanics area. Luckily, Lawrence did not lose any positions in either incident. Out front, Roczen took the race win by over 13 seconds, stamping back-to-back wins after his Detroit SX win last weekend. The win closed him up within ten points of the championship lead…which is now a tie between Lawrence and Tomac! cooper and Lawrence rounded out the podium as Prado and Webb rouned out the top five.