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St. Louis SX: Roczen Goes Back-to-Back to Close Up 450SX Title Fight, Deegan Clinches 250SX West, Davies Gains on Hammaker

St. Louis SX: Roczen Goes Back-to-Back to Close Up 450SX Title Fight, Deegan Clinches 250SX West, Davies Gains on Hammaker

April 5, 2026, 1:15am
St. Louis, MO St. LouisMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:

Haiden Deegan Clinches Back-to-Back Monster Energy Supercross Western Divisional Championships in St. Louis
Ken Roczen Goes Back-to-Back in 450SMX Class to Tighten Title Fight

St. LOUIS – The return of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship to the “Gateway City” was headlined by the annual Love Moto Stop Cancer Supercross honoring the kids at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the fight against childhood cancer. With specially decorated race bikes and gear that will be auctioned off for fundraising, an already special race turned into a championship celebration inside The Dome at America’s Center as the Monster Energy SMX World Championship returned to St. Louis for the 12th race of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan came into St. Louis with a shot at securing a second straight Western Divisional 250SMX Class Championship and did so by dominating against a full field of the class’ top talent during the East/West Showdown.

Align Media

250SX

Before the main event gate dropped, we unfortunately lost one rider from our three-rider battle at the top of the 250SX East Division Championship. Jo Shimoda suffered a left ankle injury in a crash/pileup off the start of the 250SX East heat race that ended his night early. Shimoda did not lineup for the LCQ and then was ruled out by Honda, ending his title hopes. His exact injuries have yet to be determined but this takes him out of the running for the title as it is now between Cole Davies and Seth Hammaker.

With a win, Deegan needed a finish of sixth or worse from teammate Max Anstie to secure the title. As the second 15 Minutes + 1 Lap Showdown Main Event in three weeks got underway, it was fellow Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate Cole Davies, the Eastern Divisional points leader, who grabbed the holeshot and seized control of the early lead over the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki duo of Seth Hammaker and Nick Romano. Deegan started sixth but wasted little time making his move to the front, as he quickly stormed into second place just a few minutes into the race. Just over three seconds separated the Yamaha pair, but Deegan took chunks out of his deficit and soon made a quick pass on Davies to grab the lead with just over nine minutes to go.

Deegan proceeded to open a margin of more than 15 seconds over the field and cruised to his sixth win of the season by 15.6 seconds over Davies, who was never challenged in second. Hammaker rode to a quiet fifth consecutive podium finish in third.

The most dominant win of the season for Deegan, combined with a 15th-place finish for Anstie, was more than enough to wrap up the Western Divisional Championship. It’s the sixth career title for Deegan and puts a finishing touch on one of the most decorated 250SMX Class careers of all time. Davies, meanwhile, added to his lead over Hammaker in the Eastern Divisional title fight, with 11 points now separating the pair with four races remaining.

  • Haiden Deegan
    Haiden Deegan Align Media
  • Cole Davies
    Cole Davies Align Media
  • Seth Hammaker
    Seth Hammaker Align Media
  • Haiden Deegan
    Haiden Deegan Align Media

Haiden Deegan – 1st Place – 250SMX Class East/West Showdown

“I’m so grateful. This 250 career has been insane. As a kid I wanted to win one championship, that’s every kid’s dream. This is number six. We’re going to keep digging. I ain’t done yet. I’m not done ticking [championships] off and we’re coming to the 450 Class swinging.”

Cole Davies – 2nd Place – 250SMX Class East/West Showdown

“I’m happy with tonight. That track was gnarly. I just rode it home. I’m happy I gained points [in the Eastern Divisional Championship], because there was no need to push it in those conditions. Congrats to Haiden [Deegan].”

Seth Hammaker – 3rd Place – 250SMX Class East/West Showdown

“We’re coming to the closing stretch here [in the championship], so it’s going to be time to take a little more risk and leave a little bit more out there. I try my hardest each and every race. I try to be smart and try to be consistent, but Cole [Davies] has been riding super well. One of the gnarliest tracks I’ve ever ridden tonight, so I’m glad to get through it and get another podium. Four races left. We’ve got to get some more wins and attack.”

250SMX Class East/West Showdown Podium (left to right): Cole Davies, Haiden Deegan, and Seth Hammaker
250SMX Class East/West Showdown Podium (left to right): Cole Davies, Haiden Deegan, and Seth Hammaker Align Media
Supercross

St. Louis - 250SX Showdown Main Event

April 4, 2026
Dome at America's Center
St. Louis, MO United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:52.297 55.140 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Cole Davies Cole Davies 17:07.951 15.654 55.449 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
3 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 17:20.291 12.341 56.681 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 17:22.068 1.777 57.320 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 17:27.251 5.184 57.605 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Results
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 190
2Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 133
3Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 130
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 127
5Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 118
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 136
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 125
3Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 103
4Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 100
5Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 88
Full Standings

450SX

The 20 Minutes + 1 Lap 450SMX Class Main Event began with Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrance out front with the holeshot ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado and Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki’s Ken Roczen, last weekend’s winner. Behind them, points leader and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Eli Tomac started ninth. Prado went on the attack and briefly got by Lawrence for the lead, only for the Australian to fight back and regain the top spot. Roczen, meanwhile, took advantage of this and made it a three-rider battle for the race lead, as the German native made his way by Prado and then leaned on Lawrence to grab the lead. Prado slotted into second as Lawrence regrouped in third.

Roczen’s intense pace early on allowed him to establish a multi-second lead over the field, which left Prado and Lawrence to battle for second. Prado proceeded to strengthen his hold of the position as Lawrence soon lost third to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper. The leaders settled in through the middle of the race, with Roczen continuing to add to his lead, before the battle for second picked up between Prado, Cooper, and Lawrence. Cooper was persistent and made the move around the Spaniard for second, while Lawrence soon followed through into third.

Back out front, Roczen was in a class of his own for the second consecutive weekend and took the checkered flag by 13.2 seconds over Cooper, who equaled his career-best result. Lawrence rebounded from his worst outing of the season one week ago with his ninth podium of the year in third. Roczen’s back-to-back triumph is his first since the 2021 season and gives him three wins on the year.

Roczen’s victory, Lawrence’s podium, and a sixth-place finish from Tomac, who never factored into the race, has dramatically tightened the battle for the championship. Lawrence has regained a share of the points lead with Tomac, while Roczen has moved to within five points of the lead with five races to go.

  • Align Media
  • Ken Roczen
    Ken Roczen Align Media
  • Ken Roczen
    Ken Roczen Align Media
  • Justin Cooper
    Justin Cooper Align Media
  • Hunter Lawrence
    Hunter Lawrence Align Media
  • Eli Tomac
    Eli Tomac Align Media

Ken Roczen – 1st Place – 450SMX Class

“I honestly still can’t believe it. That track was absolutely brutal and on top of that, it was just extremely busy. It was a brutal Main Event. Even when I had that gap, you just don’t want to make any silly mistakes that allow them to get closer and make it tight at the end. I just can’t believe I pulled off this back-to-back win. I just never stop believing. We’ve got the ball rolling. We’re going to hunker down and keep hammering.”

Justin Cooper – 2nd Place – 450SMX Class

“Three fourth places in-a-row has been a little bit frustrating, so it’s nice to get back on the box here. I think it was the toughest [race] of the year. It was challenging all day, but our setup worked. There was a little bit of cat and mouse in the beginning with Hunter [Lawrence] and Jorge [Prado], and I didn’t do myself any favors there. I couldn’t see Kenny [once into second] but I feel like my pace was really good and we brought it home.”

Hunter Lawrence – 3rd Place – 450SMX Class

“I’m pretty happy. My wrist is still really sore from the crash last weekend so I’m happy to still be in the fight. This track was so freaking gnarly and probably the worst conditions for having a sore wrist. We got in and out in one piece and got the red plate back; or sharing it. How good is this title fight narrowing down to the end? I’m looking forward to this.”

450SMX Class Podium (left to right): Justin Cooper, Ken Roczen, and Hunter Lawrence
450SMX Class Podium (left to right): Justin Cooper, Ken Roczen, and Hunter Lawrence Align Media
Supercross

St. Louis - 450SX Main Event

April 4, 2026
Dome at America's Center
St. Louis, MO United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:43.672 55.337 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
2 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:56.967 13.295 55.726 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 22:03.301 6.334 56.537 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
4 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 22:06.082 2.782 55.919 Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
5 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 22:07.540 1.458 56.564 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 245
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 245
3Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 240
4Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 220
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 198
Full Standings
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