250SX

Before the main event gate dropped, we unfortunately lost one rider from our three-rider battle at the top of the 250SX East Division Championship. Jo Shimoda suffered a left ankle injury in a crash/pileup off the start of the 250SX East heat race that ended his night early. Shimoda did not lineup for the LCQ and then was ruled out by Honda, ending his title hopes. His exact injuries have yet to be determined but this takes him out of the running for the title as it is now between Cole Davies and Seth Hammaker.

With a win, Deegan needed a finish of sixth or worse from teammate Max Anstie to secure the title. As the second 15 Minutes + 1 Lap Showdown Main Event in three weeks got underway, it was fellow Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate Cole Davies, the Eastern Divisional points leader, who grabbed the holeshot and seized control of the early lead over the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki duo of Seth Hammaker and Nick Romano. Deegan started sixth but wasted little time making his move to the front, as he quickly stormed into second place just a few minutes into the race. Just over three seconds separated the Yamaha pair, but Deegan took chunks out of his deficit and soon made a quick pass on Davies to grab the lead with just over nine minutes to go.

Deegan proceeded to open a margin of more than 15 seconds over the field and cruised to his sixth win of the season by 15.6 seconds over Davies, who was never challenged in second. Hammaker rode to a quiet fifth consecutive podium finish in third.

The most dominant win of the season for Deegan, combined with a 15th-place finish for Anstie, was more than enough to wrap up the Western Divisional Championship. It’s the sixth career title for Deegan and puts a finishing touch on one of the most decorated 250SMX Class careers of all time. Davies, meanwhile, added to his lead over Hammaker in the Eastern Divisional title fight, with 11 points now separating the pair with four races remaining.