Hammaker and Shimoda Need Big Points Day in St. Louis Showdown: “I need to go for the wins now”

Both Seth Hammaker and Jo Shimoda need points to swing their direction in 250SX East Division title fight before series' leader Cole Davies really opens this up. A championship-defining swing could start as early as this weekend, with the second 250SX East/West Showdown of the season—just two weeks after the first one in Alabama. Davies, Hammaker, and Shimoda were three of the top four riders in the Birmingham showdown—could that be the case again? Or will 250SX West Division riders slot in and mix up the points?

With finishes of 5-2-1-1-1, Davies has established himself as the rider to beat. Hammaker experienced a title fight firsthand last year when he took the East Division battle down to the last round. Similarly, Shimoda knows what it takes from his title-clinching title run at the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship Finals in Las Vegas, where he captured the 250SMX title over Haiden Deegan. Will their experience trump Davies’ raw speed? The young New Zealand native has proved he is mentally tough, as well.

The biggest separator, however, has been the whoops—where Davies has held a clear advantage over the entire field. Hammaker has improved his bike setup and technique but knows Davies will be tough to top in the whoops right now.

“Yeah, I've been way better in that area, but it's tough when you've got Cole hitting them as good as he does and the worse they get, I feel like the better he gets in them,” Hammaker said. “Don't want to talk about that too much, though. I feel like a lot of racing left and we'll be just fine.”

Shimoda, third in Michigan, was not thrilled with is ride, saying in the post-race media scrum:

“Yeah, just like what I said on the podium, honestly, there's nothing good about it today. I was slow, just couldn't figure it out. Yeah, just didn't make a smart decision. Yeah, nothing to really talk about.”