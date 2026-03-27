The 11th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, March 28, as Ford Field hosts the Detroit Supercross. This will be round 11 for the 450SX championship and round five for the 250SX East Division championship.
Check out how to watch the Detroit SX below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Detroit for Saturday.
What you need to know the most for the Detroit SX: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on Peacock.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.
Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Detroit also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is back in action this weekend at Moree's Sportsman's Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina. The Camp Coker Bullet GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round three MXGP of Switzerland. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the delayed broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports on Sunday afternoon, starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
DetroitKTM Junior SX
Saturday, March 28
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
- GNCC
Camp Coker BulletSaturday, March 28
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of SwitzerlandEMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, March 29
- Studio ShowLiveMarch 28 - 6:00 AM
- MX2 Time PracticeLiveMarch 28 - 8:35 AM
- MXGP Time PracticeLiveMarch 28 - 9:10 AM
- EMX125 Race 1LiveMarch 28 - 9:55 AM
- EMX250 Race 1LiveMarch 28 - 10:40 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveMarch 28 - 11:25 AM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveMarch 28 - 12:25 PM
- EMX125 Race 2LiveMarch 29 - 3:35 AM
- EMX250 Race 2LiveMarch 29 - 5:25 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveMarch 29 - 7:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveMarch 29 - 8:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveMarch 29 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveMarch 29 - 11:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveMarch 29 - 3:00 PM
- MXGP Race 2LiveMarch 29 - 4:00 PM
-
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
Detroit250SX East
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, March 28
Local Time () Track Time (EDT) Thursday 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration 12:30pm – 3:30pm 12:30pm – 3:30pm Sound Testing 1:00pm – 4:00pm 1:00pm – 4:00pm Technical Inspection 8:00am – 11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours Saturday 9:00am – 7:00pm 9:00am – 7:00pm Industry Services 9:00am – 12:00pm 9:00am – 12:00pm AMA Registration 11:00am – 11:30am 11:00am – 11:30am Rider Track Walk 11:30am – 11:45am 11:30am – 11:45am Rider’s Meeting (Podium) 11:45am – 12:00pm 11:45am – 12:00pm Chapel Service (Podium) 7:30am 7:30am Working Paddock Hours 11:00am 11:00am Saturday Autogate Closes 1:00pm – 4:30pm 1:00pm – 4:30pm Race Day Live 12:00pm 12:00pm Doors Open 12:30pm – 12:42pm 12:30pm – 12:42pm 250 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 12:47pm – 12:59pm 12:47pm – 12:59pm 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 1:04pm – 1:16pm 1:04pm – 1:16pm 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 1:21pm – 1:33pm 1:21pm – 1:33pm 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 1:38pm – 1:50pm 1:38pm – 1:50pm 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 1:55pm – 2:05pm 1:55pm – 2:05pm KTM Junior Racing Free Practice 2:05pm – 2:15pm 2:05pm – 2:15pm Promoter Track Walk #1 2:15pm – 2:58pm 2:15pm – 2:58pm Track Maintenance 2:58pm – 3:10pm 2:58pm – 3:10pm 250 Group C Qualifying 3:15pm – 3:27pm 3:15pm – 3:27pm 250 Group B Qualifying 3:32pm – 3:44pm 3:32pm – 3:44pm 250 Group A Qualifying 3:49pm – 4:04pm 3:49pm – 4:04pm 450 Group A Qualifying 4:09pm – 4:21pm 4:09pm – 4:21pm 450 Group B Qualifying 4:26pm – 4:36pm 4:26pm – 4:36pm KTM Junior Racing Qualifying 4:36pm – 4:46pm 4:36pm – 4:46pm Promoter Track Walk #2 4:46pm – 4:56pm 4:46pm – 4:56pm Promoter Track Walk #3 4:56pm – 6:15pm 4:56pm – 6:15pm Track Maintenance 6:30pm – 7:06pm 6:30pm – 7:06pm Opening Ceremonies 7:06pm – 7:14pm 7:06pm – 7:14pm 250 Heat #1 7:20pm – 7:28pm 7:20pm – 7:28pm 250 Heat #2 7:34pm – 7:42pm 7:34pm – 7:42pm 450 Heat #1 7:48pm – 7:56pm 7:48pm – 7:56pm 450 Heat #2 8:02pm – 8:08pm 8:02pm – 8:08pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event 8:08pm – 8:17pm 8:08pm – 8:17pm KTM Junior Victory Circle 8:17pm – 8:21pm 8:17pm – 8:21pm Track Maintenance 8:21pm – 8:28pm 8:21pm – 8:28pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier 8:32pm – 8:39pm 8:32pm – 8:39pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier 8:39pm – 8:52pm 8:39pm – 8:52pm Track Maintenance 8:52pm – 8:55pm 8:52pm – 8:55pm 250 Sighting Lap 8:57pm – 9:14pm 8:57pm – 9:14pm 250 Main Event 9:14pm – 9:21pm 9:14pm – 9:21pm 250 Victory Circle 9:21pm – 9:24pm 9:21pm – 9:24pm Track Maintenance 9:24pm – 9:27pm 9:24pm – 9:27pm 450 Sighting Lap 9:29pm – 9:51pm 9:29pm – 9:51pm 450 Main Event 9:51pm – 10:00pm 9:51pm – 10:00pm 450 Victory Circle
And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day!
Note: All Times Local to Detroit, Michigan (Eastern time).
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
Times local to Society Hill, South Carolina (Eastern time).
Friday, March 27, 2026
9:00am Gates Open
1:00pm – 6:00pm Pre-Registration Check-In @ Rider Registration
2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - ALL Classes
12:00am Gates Close
Saturday, March 28, 2026
6:00am Gates Open
7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35am Amateur ATV Registration
10:05am Pro ATV Registration
11:00am Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
2:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: by the pond near the starting line
6:00pm – 7:00pm Brown's RV Fishing Tournament: the pond near the starting line
7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00am Gates Close
Sunday, March 29, 2026
6:00am Gates Open
7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05am – 9:30am Amateur Bike Registration
10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
Other Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
2026 Souvenir Program
View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Click through the full program below!
General Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Detroit Supercross
Detroit Supercross Race Center
Detroit Supercross Injury Report
Detroit Supercross Entry Lists
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|10
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|22
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|25
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|37
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
Detroit - 450SX Provisional Entry ListMarch 28, 2026
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|
Chase Sexton
|New
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
General
Camp Coker Bullet GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Race Center
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows
Recommended Reading
Follow
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Follow Racer X on Social Media
X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
Grand National Cross Country Series
X — @gnccracing
Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Ford Field
Address: 2000 Brush St, Detroit, MI 48226
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina
Track Address: 1217 Moree Road Society Hill SC 29593
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Detroit Supercross.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Check out the track layout for round 11.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
2026 Championship Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|89
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|83
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|80
|4
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|71
|5
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|63
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|221
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|212
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|190
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|187
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|158
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|63
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|50
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|48
|4
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|46
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|45
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|72
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|64
|3
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|63
|4
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|48
|5
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|45
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|76
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|76
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|70
|4
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|46
|5
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|44
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Camden McLellan
|99
|2
|Simon Längenfelder
|97
|3
|Guillem Farres
|80
|4
|Sacha Coenen
|78
|5
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|76
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|102
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|94
|3
|Tom Vialle
|89
|4
|Romain Febvre
|75
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|75