The 11th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Detroit, Michigan. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.
450SX
Jason Anderson - Ongoing Medical Issues | Out
Anderson has stepped away from racing for the time being to deal with a medical issue related to his thyroid that’s been restricting the amount of time he can train and ride.
Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out
Barcia sustained a concussion and two broken bones in his back at A1. He’s back on the bike, but right now we’re unsure when he’ll be back racing.
Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out
Bloss broke his wrist on press day before A1 and is out for the season.
Josh Cartwright – Knee | Out
Cartwright went down in Indianapolis and sustained high grade ACL tear, lateral meniscus tear, and an impaction fracture. He’s hoping to be back for St. Louis.
Dylan Ferrandis – Thumb | In
Ferrandis sprained his thumb in Daytona and hasn’t raced since due to insufficient grip strength. He’ll make his return to racing this weekend in Detroit.
Austin Forkner – Hand | Out
Forkner was originally supposed to be back for Birmingham, but that didn’t work out. On Wednesday, the team announced he would need surgery and is shifting his focus to return for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer, where he will race the 250 Class.
RJ Hampshire – Foot | Out
Hampshire sustained two broken (and one displaced) metatarsals after his handlebars came down on his foot while he was practicing during the week before Seattle. Currently there is not a timetable for his return to racing.
Logan Karnow – Collarbone, Shoulder, Ribs | Out
Karnow is back on the bike and is shooting for a return at Nashville following undergoing surgery after breaking his collarbone, several ribs, and tearing his coracoclavicular ligament in San Diego.
Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out
Lawrence sustained a fractured foot/ankle while practicing before the season. He recently had a procedure to remove some hardware, and a return to riding is expected in the next couple of weeks.
Max Miller – Arm, Leg, Head | Out
Miller sustained a concussion, a compound fracture to the radius and ulna on the right arm, and a spiral fracture to the right tibia in Glendale. He’s out for now.
Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm, Concussion | Out
Oldenburg sustained a concussion and broke his left arm in San Diego. He’s out for the season.
Aaron Plessinger – Leg, Banged Up | TBD Out
Plessinger took a pretty big tumble off a jump in Birmingham. On Instagram he said that “Something felt off with my leg from the way I landed,” prompting Plessinger to exit the race. Plessinger says he he’s “Gonna try to ride Thursday and head up to Detroit to give it another go.
Update: KTM announced Plessinger is OUT:
"Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Aaron Plessinger will miss Detroit’s 11th round of 450SX this weekend.
Still feeling the effects of crashes in recent weeks, The Cowboy intends to reset and give his body an extra week to heal up.
We’ll see you back on track soon, AP! 🤠"
Joey Savatgy – Foot | TBD
Savatgy broke a medial cuneiform in his foot in Indianapolis. He’d hoped to be able to race in Birmingham but he was in a lot of pain and his foot wasn't healed enough to the point where it was safe to race. At time of posting the team had not responded to your inquiries regarding Savatgy’s status for Detroit.
Chase Sexton – Back, Hip | In
Sexton hasn’t raced since he crashed before Daytona and has been dealing with pain to his lower back and hip since. We were hearing his plan was to race this weekend and he confirmed on Wednesday that he will be back in action in Detroit.
250SX East Division
Drew Adams – Thumb | Out
Adams is out with a broken thumb, sustained in Daytona. Nick Romano will be filling in for him for the remainder of the 2026 250SX East Division Championship.
Pierce Brown – Collarbone, Wrist | Out
Brown went down early in Birmingham and broke his collarbone and dislocated his wrist in the process. He’s out for the immediate future.
Casey Cochran – Collarbone | In
Cochran hasn't raced yet this year due to a broken collarbone, sustained before the season. That will change in Detroit, where Cochran will be back on the gate for the first time in 2026.
Gage Linville – Ribs, Liver, Lung | Out
Linville sustained “five broken ribs, grade three lacerated liver, and a small collapsed lung,” while preparing for the beginning of the 250SX East Division. He’s back on the bike and started easing into some supercross this week. He told us his ribs are a little sore but he’s making progress.
Ty Masterpool – Shoulder | Out
Masterpool is out for the season due to a torn labrum, sustained while preparing for Arlington.
Leum Oehlhof – Femur | Out
Oehlhof is out for the season with a brokem femur, sustianed while practicing before Birmingham.
Cullin Park – Shoulder | Out
Park dislocated his shoulder in Birmingham and later learned he’d sustained a torn labrum. He’ll miss the remainder of the season.
Bryce Shelley – Foot | Out
Shelley is out with a broken his foot sustained in Indianapolis.
Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out
Swoll “hit a weird pocket in the rhythm that did some damage” in Detroit. We've since learned the damage done was to his right Achilles tendon. He'll have surgery, then begin the rehabilitation process.
Gavin Towers – Shoulder, Concussion | In
Towers injured his shoulder (slight AC separation) and sustained a concussion in Indianapolis. He missed Birmingham but will be back for Detroit.
250SX West Division
The 250SX West Division resumes racing in St. Louis on April 4 for the second 250SX East/West Showdown.
Julien Beaumer – Back
Beaumer is out for all of supercross due to a burst fracture to his L3 vertebra, sustained last year in the SMX Playoffs.
Anthony Bourdon – Arms
Bourdon sustained ligament damage and multiple fractures to both wrists while practicing during the week before Glendale.
Jack Chambers – Wrist
Chambers is out with a broken wrist, sustained while practicing.
Ty Freehill – Wrist
Freehill dislocated his wrist in his heat race at A2.
Chance Hymas – Shoulder
Hymas is recovering after dislocating his left shoulder in a first turn pileup at A2. He recently returned to riding
Matti Jorgensen – Wrist
Jorgensen dislocated and broke his wrist while practicing. He’s out for the season.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder
McAdoo fractured the top of his humerus in Seattle when he crashed in his heat race. He wanted to be ready for Birmingham, but he hadn’t quite healed up enough just yet.
Michael Mosiman – Elbow, Hand
Mosiman hopes to be back for AMA Pro Motocross after dislocating his elbow and breaking his radius, fingers, and multiple bones in his hand while preparing for Birmingham.