It gets better. Haiden Deegan lost the win because he crossed over on a split lane section. We all saw what he did, and ,yes, the riders are told that once you commit to a section, you can't cross over. Deegan deserved a penalty for sure, but the intent of the rule is that once you enter a split lane, you can't use a jump to go inside or outside or roll over a berm or whatever. It's not that you can't cut one or two stakes off (that gave you no advantage) and then get treated as if you cut the track (loss of one position). How the AMA turned that into Deegan getting an advantage is crazy. Two other riders were docked for the same thing, by the way.

Years ago, we took away a win after the race was over, and it was decided by everyone that it wasn't good. But here we are again.

Deegan and the others definitely needed to be punished; can we take some points away or give them all some license points? We need to take away positions for that? Really?

I mean, if it's SO important that riders don't cross over a split section, how about you run WAY more stakes there to really indicate that the lane has started? Why even leave big gaps between the stakes? Can we mark it better?

The Jo Shimoda Arlington lead-in light was not in the rulebook, so they could not do anything there to penalize Brown at the 250SX East opener. When the AMA didn't penalize Tomac, Cooper Webb, and Ken Roczen later that same night, they said that even though it was in the rule book, it was the lead-in lights' fault. So, couldn't go by the rule book there. In this case, it seems the split lane note is not in the rule book but something the AMA told riders about. What are we doing here lately? Is the AMA drunk? Has anyone checked in on this? Some bizarre non-calls and calls lately for sure.