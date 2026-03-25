Look, it’s no secret the current generation Kawasaki KX450 machine does not have a great rapport in the public eye. Between Jorge Prado’s well-covered early departure from the Monster Energy Kawasaki team last year after just one year of his three-year deal, and Chase Sexton’s early struggles in his first year on the team this SuperMotocross season, the KX450 has looked to be the potential problem.

But Kris Keefer dug in and decided to test the bike. He rides all brands and sizes of bikes and… even picked a KX450 as his race steed for this year’s Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch!

Keefer got a KX450 Pro Circuit stage one bike, which he rides in this video, and he breaks down the few simple changes that make a big difference. What are the differences to the stock KX450 and the KX450SR (Special Racer, Kawsaki’s “factory edition” bike). A pipe, piston, suspension, and a tuned ECU can go a long way.

“Out of all the 450s in 2026, Kawasaki KX450 seems to respond the best to very few modifications,” Keefer said.

“In all reality, you’re building kind of your own SR but with a little bit more meat in the mid-range and a little bit easier to ride,” he added.

Film/edit: Simon Cudby

Kawasaki KX450 Pro Circuit Stage One Bike