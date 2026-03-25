Results Archive
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Andalucia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Camden McLellan
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 28
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Sun Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Apr 4
News
Full Schedule

Video: Kawasaki KX450 Pro Circuit Stage One Bike Test - What Is Different from Stock KX450 and KX450SR?

March 25, 2026, 1:00pm

Look, it’s no secret the current generation Kawasaki KX450 machine does not have a great rapport in the public eye. Between Jorge Prado’s well-covered early departure from the Monster Energy Kawasaki team last year after just one year of his three-year deal, and Chase Sexton’s early struggles in his first year on the team this SuperMotocross season, the KX450 has looked to be the potential problem.

But Kris Keefer dug in and decided to test the bike. He rides all brands and sizes of bikes and… even picked a KX450 as his race steed for this year’s Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch!

Keefer got a KX450 Pro Circuit stage one bike, which he rides in this video, and he breaks down the few simple changes that make a big difference. What are the differences to the stock KX450 and the KX450SR (Special Racer, Kawsaki’s “factory edition” bike). A pipe, piston, suspension, and a tuned ECU can go a long way.

“Out of all the 450s in 2026, Kawasaki KX450 seems to respond the best to very few modifications,” Keefer said.

“In all reality, you’re building kind of your own SR but with a little bit more meat in the mid-range and a little bit easier to ride,” he added.

Film/edit: Simon Cudby

Kawasaki KX450 Pro Circuit Stage One Bike

  • CUD_8664
    CUD_8664 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_8667
    CUD_8667 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_8673
    CUD_8673 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_8678
    CUD_8678 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_8684
    CUD_8684 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_8699
    CUD_8699 Simon Cudby

Kawasaki KX450 Pro Circuit Stage One Bike in Action

  • CUD_8718
    CUD_8718 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_8723
    CUD_8723 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_8724
    CUD_8724 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_8725
    CUD_8725 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_8750
    CUD_8750 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_8764
    CUD_8764 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_8765
    CUD_8765 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_8775
    CUD_8775 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_8776
    CUD_8776 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_8778
    CUD_8778 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_8780
    CUD_8780 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_8782
    CUD_8782 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_8784
    CUD_8784 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_8811
    CUD_8811 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_8812
    CUD_8812 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_8737
    CUD_8737 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_8738
    CUD_8738 Simon Cudby
Read Now
May 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted