Kawasaki: Chase Sexton Returns to Riding But is Out for Birmingham SX
Chase Sexton will miss this weekend's Birmingham Supercross.
Sexton had a crash during the week leading up to the Daytona SX and will miss his third consecutive race due to pain in his lower back and hip from said crash. While he is out for this weekend's race, Sexton did return to riding this week, which is a good sign. Hopefully he will be back in action at next weekend's Detroit SX.
Through the first nine rounds, Sexton has one podium (his Anaheim 2 win). In his seven main event starts so far this season, he finished 8-4-1-5-7-5-6.
Kawasaki's post this afternoon read:
🚨 Rider Update 🚨
Monster Energy Kawasaki rider @chasesexton returned to riding this week, but will remain focused on his recovery following injuries sustained prior to Daytona Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|196
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|192
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|171
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|168
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|140
|6
|
Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|125
|7
|
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|122
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|98
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|90
|10
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|89