Chase Sexton will miss this weekend's Birmingham Supercross.

Sexton had a crash during the week leading up to the Daytona SX and will miss his third consecutive race due to pain in his lower back and hip from said crash. While he is out for this weekend's race, Sexton did return to riding this week, which is a good sign. Hopefully he will be back in action at next weekend's Detroit SX.

Through the first nine rounds, Sexton has one podium (his Anaheim 2 win). In his seven main event starts so far this season, he finished 8-4-1-5-7-5-6.

Kawasaki's post this afternoon read: