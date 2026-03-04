The Moose Synapse Hydra Protector merges impact protection and hydration into one sleek, ride-ready system. A removable 1.5L bladder keeps you fueled without slowing down, while a mesh-suspension interior pushes cooling airflow through the chassis. Updated elastic side straps and adjustable shoulders let you dial in a secure, personalized fit. Durable, moisture-resistant padding shrugs off grime and tough conditions, making this a dependable companion for riders who like to lean into the horizon.

Moose Synapse Hydra Protector