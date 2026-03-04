Watch: Wild Boar GNCC Bike Video Highlights
March 4, 2026, 9:00am
The second round of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series took place over the weekend in Florida. Ben Kelley (KTM) took the overall win over Grant Davis (KTM) and Cody Barnes (Beta).
And straight out of the gnarly department, Brandy Richards won the WXC Class overall with a broken leg!
Watch the video highlights—the shorter highlights from the RacerTV broadcast plus then longer, raw edit—from the Wild Boar GNCC.
Video Highlights
2026 Moose Racing Wild Boar GNCC - Round 2 | Bike Highlights
Bike Raw Recap | 2026 Moose Racing Wild Boar GNCC
Wild Boar GNCC Results
GNCC
Wild Boar - Overall RaceFebruary 28, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ben Kelley
|02:37:02.158
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|2
|Grant Davis
|02:37:57.173
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|02:40:03.857
|Sterling, IL
|Beta
|4
|Michael Witkowski
|02:42:01.490
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|5
|Josh Strang
|02:42:30.578
|Inverell, Australia
|Beta
GNCC
Wild Boar - XC2 Pro RaceFebruary 28, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jhak Walker
|02:43:30.170
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|2
|Brody Johnson
|02:45:54.864
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|3
|Jack Edmondson
|02:46:37.018
|Waynesburg, PA
|TRI
|4
|Gavin J Simon
|02:47:44.518
|Donalds, SC
|Husqvarna
|5
|Philippe Chaine
|03:01:57.139
|Canada
|KTM
GNCC
Wild Boar - WXC RaceFebruary 28, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brandy Richards
|01:54:35.770
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|2
|Korie Steede
|01:54:57.779
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|3
|Danielle McDonald
|01:57:46.138
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
|4
|Jocelyn Barnes
|02:09:57.879
|Equinunk, PA
|Husqvarna
|5
|Carly Lee
|02:09:58.859
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
Points Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|42
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|37
|3
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|30
|4
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|29
|5
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|28
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|46
|2
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|42
|3
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|38
|4
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|35
|5
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|34
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|55
|2
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|51
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|46
|4
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|32
|5
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|31