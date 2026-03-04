Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Cody J Barnes
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jhak Walker
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jack Edmondson
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Pierce Brown
Amateur
RCSX
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
Drew Adams (Thumb Injury) Out for Indianapolis Supercross

March 4, 2026, 5:05pm
Indianapolis, IN IndianapolisMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Drew Adams is out for Saturday's Indianapolis Supercross with a broken thumb.

The Daytona SX started with Adams earning his first 250SX fastest qualifier and first career heat race win but ended with a broken thumb and DNF in the main event.

This evening, the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team announced Adams will be sidelined for this weekend’s Indianapolis Supercross, round three of the 250SX East Division Championship. There is a weekend off after this race before the March 21 Birmingham Supercross—the first 250SX East/West Showdown of the season. 

Iain Southwell, Team Manager, said in the team’s weekend preview release:

“It was a great weekend for the team with Seth’s win. He showed incredible determination after going down in practice. We knew he had the speed, and he took full advantage of a solid start—something he hadn’t had over the past two weeks. With the Triple Crown, those starts are going to be critical, so that will be a key focus in training this week. Unfortunately, Drew injured his thumb and will be taking a week off to rest and recover.”

Adams finished sixth in the Arlington SX 250SX East opener and then officially 22nd in the Daytona SX main event, which was just his fifth career 250SX start. 

