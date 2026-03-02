One week after leading laps in Arlington, his first race back from a neck injury, Jo Shimoda had another strong ride at the second round of the 250SX East Division Championship on Saturday night. Daytona is always the toughest supercross of the year with its deep ruts and sand, not making it an ideal track for someone with limited time on the bike and limited testing. But Jo rode strong in both his heat race and the main event and was running second for much of the main until he made a mistake in the sand and went down but he regrouped to finish fourth.
Steve Matthes and other members of the media caught up with Jo after the race to see how he was feeling and if his thoughts on the red light situation from Arlington had changed at all.
Jo Shimoda, Daytona was a really good day for you. Built on Arlington nicely. Crashing in the main obviously hurt the result, but happy with the progress from round two?
Jo Shimoda: Yes, progress wise, yes, I'm happy. I think we're making right choices. Qualifying was a little bit better today, and killing the starts lately, so that's a good one. But, yeah, main event, just personal mistake more likely. And, yeah, we try to get still better, you know.
Jo, we know you have limited time on the bike. I feel like your fitness, heat race main event, like you said, you made a mistake, but your lap times are good. Are you surprised at how good your fitness is with such little time on the bike?
Yeah. I think I always had a good fitness. I'm working with trainer Joe, and we have a really good program. So, yeah, I think the fitness wasn't really an issue today. It was more like the other stuff I have to work, you know.
How much are you lacking on bike setup? Obviously, you didn't have much time to prep. So, are you chasing your tail a little bit with settings on the weekends?
Yeah, we're making a lot of changes on suspension most likely, and I think the movement wise is really good. But for whatever the reason, I'm trying to get a little more hold up. It's been kinda close to bottoming out, so, that's been hurting a little bit. But the guys are working really hard, and it's improving way better than last weekend. So, yeah, I think, next week, it should be better.
Last week, the stuff with the red light, you've had a week to think about it. Like you know, it wasn't in the rule book. We know all that stuff. Do you look back and are you pissed about it? Or do you kind of understand it? Or is it something that's motivating you? What's your feelings a week later?
Before to talk about the red light situation, I'm not speaking for my own benefit, but I do think it confused everyone. So, for my own safety and for my opponent's safety, I think they should make it a little more clear. And obviously, it's not cool to see them change the rule right after the race. So, after they announced that, it makes me feel it was a little bit unfair for me, which I heard that they had an issue with their remotes or whatever the reason is. So, yeah. I mean, I will take that second place. I think Pierce [Brown] rode great, so he can have that, but I think the points wise, can make it a little bit of fairness there.
After two races, if someone had told you, you would have one second place and another finish just off the box in fourth, would you take it?
Results wise? Yeah, I think last weekend was good. This weekend was also good. But like I say, I just made a mistake on the sand. I think that's more like on me. I knowing, you know, lacking on some something on a motorcycle or myself, I should have just honestly let it go. Maybe just take a second or just maybe let Davies go for this one. You know? But I think that was kind of I raced too hard, and it just was that was on me.
Going into Indy with the Triple Crown, any concerns there about fitness across all three main events or do you really feel like you're normal Jo?
Yeah. Fitness is there, and I'm doing my starts really good. So, I just need more pace. Let's get this hold up thing right, and then if I can grab, you know, another second or something, I think it'll be a game changer. So, yeah, triple count should be a good one.