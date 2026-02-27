Dark Green Days (Keefer)

I really feel for Chase Sexton and the whole Monster Energy Kawasaki team. With the news of Sexton getting hurt in a practice crash, it really drives a knife into the hearts of all the people over there who have been working tirelessly to get the #4 comfortable. I guess I am going to put on my team test rider hat here and explain a couple of things...

I have seen/heard a lot of people blame Broc Tickle for not getting the bike good enough for Chase. I have also heard that Kyle Chisholm is stepping in over in Florida because Chase wanted a new test rider. That is also false. For those people who don't know how it works, a test rider is NOT responsible for FINAL settings for said rider on the team.

A "race team" test rider goes through parts and settings that the team either has to try or might be wondering about. That is Broc's job. Kawasaki isn't handing Tickle the #4 machine and telling him to get it ready to race for Chase each week. It is up to the team and Broc to get the bike in a spot where, when it's handed to Chase, it is close enough for him to pick a direction that he feels best about. Ultimately, it is up to Sexton to choose what he wants out of what Kawasaki has to offer him. The team and Chase will download all of the info after a race on Saturday night, and usually, the team will discuss it all, pick a direction, and have Tickle on the bike Monday to start trying things (along with Chase, normally on Tuesday) in order to get a setting that Chase prefers. Basically, a "race team" test rider is a person who helps shorten the testing time on the bike for the factory rider so he doesn't get worn out for Saturday night's race. It can be perceived that the test rider isn't doing his job, but ultimately, it is up to the rider to tell the team which direction he wants to go. Then the test rider weeds through options so that the factory rider can come in and see if they are improving or going backward. Sometimes there will be two bikes: one baseline bike and one "test bike." That way, both the factory rider and test rider can go back and forth in order to NOT get lost.

We can sit here and Monday morning quarterback this thing to death, but ultimately the burden is on the rider himself. This is why they get paid a lot of money. This is also why we fans sometimes can't understand how hard being a factory rider is. We only see what is shown on Saturday night. We only get to see the "easy" part. But put yourself in Chase's shoe.: Do you think he doesn't want to win? Do you think he doesn't want to have a bike where he isn't switching parts on it all the time? We only see the cool gear and the cool-looking bike. Most fans never see 99% of the other stuff that goes on during the week that can make or break a rider's night. It isn't Tickle's fault for the struggles the team and Chase are having right now. Sometimes a rider can go through a rough portion of his career, and at this time, we are witnessing a rough patch with the number 4. He and the team will be back to winning here soon. Stand by...

Oh, and Chiz is helping, as Chase is back in Florida and Broc is back in California. Broc isn't getting replaced; more like Chiz is based out of Florida near where Chase is practicing/riding, and the team was there for Daytona, so it made sense.

