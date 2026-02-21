On Friday ahead of today’s Arlington Supercross, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team manager Nate Ramsey took part in the team manager media window. Ramsey talked about the team’s results and was asked about both 450SX riders RJ Hampshire and Malcolm Stewart, as well as the team’s 250SX riders, too.

Ramsey said that earlier this week Hampshire underwent surgery on his foot injury that sidelined him for the Seattle SX. He said the recovery process is going to be between four to six weeks before he can ride again, but noted Hampshire’s gritty attitude and half joked Hampshire will likely try to ride at three weeks.

Ramsey also noted he thinks Hampshire will be back racing before the end of the monster Energy AMA Supercross season is over: “I think you'll see him back before the year's out for supercross.”

Here is Ramsey's full update on Hampshire's injury: