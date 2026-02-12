The sixth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Seattle, Washington. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450SX

Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out

Barcia sustained a concussion and two broken bones in his back at the season opener. Currently there is no timetable on his return to action.

Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out

Bloss broke his wrist when he crashed on press day before A1. Liqui Moly Beta has since withdrawn from the rest of the supercross season to focus on the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Cade Clason – Collarbone | Out

Clason broke his collarbone in multiple spots when he crashed in Houston. He’ll miss multiple rounds.