Ken Roczen, as usual, has started the 2026 Monster Energy Supercross Championship off strong. With four podiums in five rounds (he had a bad start and then crashed at A2) Ken has moved into second place in points, thanks to a win in Glendale. There, Ken got off to a third place start and found his way around Hunter Lawrence and into the lead in the first few laps. Here's a piece of smart, veteran riding from Kenny: he actually burned in a rut in the inside of the sand section during the sight lap before the main, then used it to make the move for the lead.

"Me and my mechanic talked about it before the main because Levi [Kitchen] was hauling the mail and he was taking the inside. So, I made sure in the parade lap that I kind of shaped that rut as good as I could. Obviously there were a lot of riders behind me that they can mess it up or whatever, but I kind of knew that the inside, when you double that and you kind of land perfect-- which that is the tricky side of things because it's either you double in and you kind of miss the rut and then you mess the whole section up--but when you land where you want to land you can make that whole turn one motion. And honestly, 95 percent of the race, I was able to just pinpoint exactly where I landed . I landed and then without any effort, I made it one motion and just from mid - turn to exiting, I had so much momentum going forward."

From there he opened up a lead and Hunter wasn't able to reel him back in. While chaos for other title contenders Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton ensued behind him, Kenny looked comfortable out front to take home his 24th career 450SX win.

In the post-race press conference Ken spoke on what another win means to him: “Since it is becoming more rare for me to win, not for lack of trying, but they just get sweeter and sweeter. I've come close many, many times, but the competition is so stiff and it's even just hard getting on the podium. So, winning in a fashion like this, got a good start and then I was trying to find my feet because I knew Hunter, I haven't been able to get by him right away in some of the other races that we have had. I was trying to just be patient, but it did seem like I just had a bit more momentum around the track and was able to make it happen pretty quickly there. But I knew that I was in for a long main because first off, he's not just going to let go. And second, we had, I don't know, probably at least 15 minutes ago or something along those lines. So, I tried not to look at the tower, look at the time and really take it bit by bit, make it through halfway and then kind of go from there.”

This is Roczen’s fourth win on his Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki, since switching to the team for the 2023 season. And while Roczen may have had a reputation in years passed for being picky about bike set up, he has been very vocal this year about how comfortable he is on his Suzuki.