10 Things We Learned In Houston

1. The Champ Is Here

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb came into Houston's NRG Stadium with his back against the wall. With a point deficit nearing a full race after just three rounds, Webb needed a big night to reassert himself into the championship discussion, and he did just that. Consistent 4-2-3 scores gave the defending champ his first win of the season and 31st of his career. He shrunk his 24-point deficit on Eli Tomac down to a much more manageable 17. Despite not crossing the finish line first in any of the three races, this was a vintage clutch performance by Coop. Will he be able to carry this momentum into Glendale, a venue where he has historically struggled?

2. Deegan Domination

Haiden Deegan dominated the competition in Houston. We finally got to see Deegan in a head-to-head matchup against rival Levi Kitchen, and despite a valiant effort from Kitchen, Deegan was just too good. He has reached a level we have never seen from him in supercross. His shenanigans toward the competition may be polarizing, but he backs it up. At this point, the championship is all but his, and the biggest question is, can he win out? There was a lot of skepticism on whether staying down another year in 250SX would be hurtful or beneficial to Haiden's trajectory, but it's hard to argue against the improvement we have seen thus far in 2026. He is setting himself up to come into 450SX as an instant threat in 2027.

3. Tomac Avoids Disaster

Red Bull KTM's Eli Tomac was on rails all day in Houston. On a track where second through fourteenth were on the same second in qualifying, Tomac was fastest by nearly half a second. In his Race Day Live interview after the first qualifying session, he claimed it was a near-perfect lap.

In the first main, he put in an impressive charge from tenth to third, but in the second race, disaster struck. Eli had a rare big crash, forcing him to jump through the bars in a rhythm lane. He later explained the crash was caused by him dragging the rear brake up the face of the jump. Fortunately, he was able to remount and finish the race 13th.

He showed up for race three on his backup bike (the team didn't want to risk sending Eli out on his race bike in case of any undiagnosed damage from the crash) and won going away. It was a statement ride from Eli, proving not only was he fine after the crash, but that he is still the man to beat for this championship. Tomac was arguably the best rider in Houston, but he will take fourth overall, all things considered. He maintains the red plate heading into Glendale, one of his best venues on the circuit.