Morning Report
Good morning race fans. After a few warmer and sun-filled races in California, we are in Texas for our first non-California round of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Welcome to NRG Stadium for the series' first race here since January 2023. The home of the Houston Texans National Football League (NFL) team's nice indoor stadium is hosting us for round four as we get our first taste of the chilly conditions the East Coast has been facing lately. It is expected to be cold today, with a high of 46 so bundle up this morning!
It is also our first Triple Crown event of '26 as well. The three-race format provides us with varying results and adds to the drama of the already-exciting series. Remember, the LCQs will take place this afternoon as part of the Race Day Live qualifying broadcast. Then tonight, the main program night show will start with opening ceremonies then roll right into the first 250SX and 450SX sprint races.
Bikes will be on track at 11 a.m. local time (Central)/12 p.m. Eastern with the KTM Junior practice, followed by SMX Next free practice, then the first 250SX qualifying session gets the pro classes rolling.
Check out today's full schedule (times local to Houston, Texas, in Central time zone).
Chase Sexton rolls into town more confident this weekend after picking up his first win of ’26 at the Anaheim 2 SX following battles with Jason Anderson, Hunter Lawrence, and Eli Tomac. Tomac continues to lead the championship so he will again have the red plate backgrounds on his #3 KTM 450 SX-F here today. Lawrence’s strong start to the years (4-2-2 finishes, respectively) has him second in the standings as Sexton, Ken Roczen, and Anderson round out the top five. Cooper Webb earned his first top-five finish of the year last weekend, finishing 7-8-5 to start his title defense. Webb and Sexton both had tough nights at the opener but Sexton has a podium/win, whereas Webb’s results have not taken him to the top three yet, so he sits sixth in the standings. A little further back, do not count out the following three riders: Justin Cooper, Joey Savatgy, and Jorge Prado. The three are each off to a solid start and with today’s shorter, more sprint races, this trio could find themselves in the mix for podiums/race wins. The guys that get great starts repeatedly—Lawrence, Prado, Cooper, Roczen, etc.—all will be ones to watch with today’s three-race format. Thinking back to last year’s first Triple Crown event of the ’25 season (the Glendale SX), there were three different riders that won the three races (Webb, Roczen, then Tomac) and a fourth different rider won the overall (Sexton). Glendale was the fourth round last year, just like today’s first Triple Crown of ’26 is. Maybe we see similar results with several different races winners?
And in case you missed it, Ty Masterpool is racing today. After racing with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki squad in 2025, the Texan will be on the line for the first time on his private #44 YZ450F in Houston. How will his season debut go? While he has a ton of raw speed, qualifying for the 450SX races is not a guarantee. With Masterpool, you never really know!
As for the 250SX Class, Haiden Deegan’s 4-1-1 leaves him with a nine-point lead over his teammate Michael Mosim and a ten-point lead over his other teammate Max Anstie. And the 411 on the championship is that Deegan has started to take control after his second consecutive win in a row. Mosiman has started 5-3-2 so far and looks to be in his best form since 2022 when he earned his maiden 250SX main event win. As for Anstie, his 1-5-6 results are trending in the wrong direction. Also trending in the wrong direction is Chance Hymas, who left San Diego seventh in the standing after 2-6 finishes. Then, he suffered a dislocated shoulder at Anaheim 2 and he will now miss the next several rounds of SX, if not the entire series, as he had shoulder surgery yesterday (Friday). Ryder DiFrancesco and Maximus Vohland round out the top five in the standings, then Cameron McAdoo, Hymas, Dilan Schwartz, Levi Kitchen, and Carson Mumford. McAdoo and Kitchen were both hoping to be title contenders but have ran into bad luck, McAdoo with a 21st at the opener after a collision with Deegan and Kitchen with three straight main event first turn crashes—and a DNF a A2—to start the year. Will the Yamaha teammates out front be the top three finishers tonight? Will Kitchen bounce back and finally land that podium? Could Vohland—or his teammate Hunter Yoder—sneak out a podium/race win in the three sprint races?
Austin Forkner OUT for Today's Race
On Friday during the press day riding session, Austin Forkner crashed at the end of the long rhythm section.
This morning, Triumph Racing announced Forkner will miss today's race, due to a hand injury from said crash.
Triumph's post said the following:
"Unfortunately @AustinForkner sustained a hand injury during a crash on press day and will not take part in today’s proceedings. Heal up fast Austin!"
Forkner missed the San Diego SX main event after a crash earlier in the afternoon during qualifying resulted in a trip to the hospital. Luckily, he was not injured and competed last weekend at the Anaheim 2 SX. In Forkner's first 450SX starts this season (and the first two 450cc races of his pro career), he finished 15th (A1) and 17th (A2).
If you missed it, check out our press day video recap below.