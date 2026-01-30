Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston
Sat Jan 31
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 7
News
Full Schedule

Video: Houston Supercross Press Day Interviews and Raw Riding Footage

January 30, 2026, 5:30pm
Houston, TX HoustonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

6D Helmets presents your First Look at NRG Stadium for the Houston Supercross. We talk to a bunch of riders during press day ahead of round four of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Then, some raw riding footage courtesy of Tom Journet.

Riders featured include Max Anstie, Aaron Plessinger, Ryder DiFrancesco, Justin Cooper, Jorge Prado, RJ Hampshire, Michael Mosiman, and Eli Tomac.

Edit and Film: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.

