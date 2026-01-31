Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Michael Mosiman
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Live Now
Supercross
Houston
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Entry List
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 7
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 14
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Feb 14
News
Weege Show: Houston with Tomac, Anderson, Prado, Hampshire, Cooper and More

January 31, 2026, 11:45am
Weege Show: Houston with Tomac, Anderson, Prado, Hampshire, Cooper and More
Houston, TX HoustonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through NRG Stadium in Houston for press day. Eli Tomac talks about what he learned at A2, Jason Anderson and Jorge Prado share thoughts on the Triple Crown format, Justin Cooper talks starts, RJ Hampshire talks improvement, and much more.

Presented by Honda and the CRF450R and CRF250R. The Art of Winning! Check out Hunter Lawrence this weekend in the quest for his first 450SX win.

