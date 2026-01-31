Weege Show: Houston with Tomac, Anderson, Prado, Hampshire, Cooper and More

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through NRG Stadium in Houston for press day. Eli Tomac talks about what he learned at A2, Jason Anderson and Jorge Prado share thoughts on the Triple Crown format, Justin Cooper talks starts, RJ Hampshire talks improvement, and much more.

