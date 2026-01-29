Houston Injury Report: Plessinger, Kitchen In; Hymas, Freehill, Out

Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out

Bloss’ season ended before it started when he went down on press day before A1 and broke his wrist. Liqui Moly Beta has announced they plan to withdraw from the rest of the season and focus on AMA Pro Motocross.

Logan Karnow – Collarbone, Shoulder, Ribs | Out

Karnow crashed in the LCQ in San Diego and broke his collarbone, some ribs, and tore his coracoclavicular ligament. At this time we do not have an ETA on his return.

Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out

Lawrence fractured his right ankle/foot shortly before the season and is out for at least three months. Honda HRC Progressive team manager, Lars Lindstrom, says he’s “pretty confident” Lawrence will return to action before the end of the season.

Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm, Concussion | Out

Oldenburg crashed in San Diego and was knocked unconscious. He also broke his left arm in three places, which required surgery. Liqui Moly Beta has announced they plan to withdraw from the rest of the season and focus on AMA Pro Motocross.

Aaron Plessinger – Banged Up | In

Plessinger had a nasty crash in his heat race at A2. He still qualified, but was extremely sore and had to pull out of the main before the checkers flew. He’s in for Houston.