Last night, Hunter Yoder had a good night going. He holeshot and was leading his heat race before battling with his teammate Maximus Vohland, who took the race win. Yoder rode home to second, giving the ClubMX Yamaha team an impressive 1-2 finish in the heat to start the night.

Unfortunately, Yoder got collected in a first turn crash with Levi Kitchen on the very inside off the start of the main event. Yoder remounted in dead last and had made his way up into the top 15, running as high as 14th on the fourth lap, before he pulled off into the mechanics’ area on the eighth lap. He talked with his mechanic, who then jumped onto the back of his YZ250F. They rode off through the tunnel, ending his race early. Yoder was officially credited with 21st place.

He is dealing with a knee injury, a partially torn ACL according to Steve Matthes, but Yoder said on Instagram this afternoon he pulled off due to a bike issue. His decided to play safe instead of risking it to finish the race.

Yoder posted on Instagram this afternoon: