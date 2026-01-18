Results Archive
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Michael Mosiman
Watch: San Diego SX Video Highlights

January 18, 2026, 12:40pm
San Diego, CA San DiegoMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Round two of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place yesterday. Check out the video highlights from the opening round as Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) won the 250SX main event and Eli Tomac (KTM) won the 450SX main event. There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.

250SX

Supercross

San Diego - 250SX West Main Event

January 17, 2026
Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:11.004 53.297 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo 16:18.689 7.685 53.722 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman 16:19.244 0.555 54.188 Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 16:19.641 0.397 53.984 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Max Anstie Max Anstie 16:25.738 6.098 53.636 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
450SX

Supercross

San Diego - 450SX

January 17, 2026
Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:17.007 52.671 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:18.314 1.307 53.075 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:19.930 1.617 52.844 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:35.358 15.428 53.140 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy 21:37.103 1.746 53.617 Thomasville, GA United States Honda CRF450R
Extended Highlights

2026 SMX Insider Post Race Show: Round #2 San Diego, CA | Snap Dragon Stadium

