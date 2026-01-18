Watch: San Diego SX Video Highlights
January 18, 2026, 12:40pm
Round two of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place yesterday. Check out the video highlights from the opening round as Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) won the 250SX main event and Eli Tomac (KTM) won the 450SX main event. There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.
250SX
Supercross
San Diego - 250SX West Main EventJanuary 17, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|16:11.004
|53.297
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|16:18.689
|7.685
|53.722
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|16:19.244
|0.555
|54.188
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|16:19.641
|0.397
|53.984
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Max Anstie
|16:25.738
|6.098
|53.636
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Yamaha YZ250F
450SX
Supercross
San Diego - 450SXJanuary 17, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|21:17.007
|52.671
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|21:18.314
|1.307
|53.075
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
|Ken Roczen
|21:19.930
|1.617
|52.844
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Chase Sexton
|21:35.358
|15.428
|53.140
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Joey Savatgy
|21:37.103
|1.746
|53.617
|Thomasville, GA
|Honda CRF450R