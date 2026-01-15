The gates have dropped on the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship! If you are headed to a race this season, you can pick up your free Official Series Souvenir Event Program at the Legends and Heroes tent display near the entrance of the pit party. Be sure to bring a Monster Energy can for free entry into the pit party and stop by their booth to receive your program. This year's program includes important information like series schedule, broadcast information, rider bios, track maps, series information, and much more.

You can also check out the program below in digital form.