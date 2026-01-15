Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 17
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Entry List
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 24
News
2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Souvenir Program Available at Legends and Heroes at Each SX Round

January 15, 2026, 11:30am
Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake CityMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The gates have dropped on the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship! If you are headed to a race this season, you can pick up your free Official Series Souvenir Event Program at the Legends and Heroes tent display near the entrance of the pit party. Be sure to bring a Monster Energy can for free entry into the pit party and stop by their booth to receive your program. This year's program includes important information like series schedule, broadcast information, rider bios, track maps, series information, and much more.

You can also check out the program below in digital form.

Read Now
