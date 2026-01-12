I don’t remember seeing anything happen to you in your heat race. What happened there?

I got a bad start and got shuffled around, and on lap two or three I high-sided in the sand. I think I went from like eighth to 15th. I got up to like 11th and there was a freight train in front of me, but it was the last corner. That was a bummer, I just needed another lap. So I was stuck outside in the main and it was tough, there wasn’t much I could do. I had a lot of guys to get through. I had a really good pace going and was closing in on Hunter [Lawrence] and Jason [Anderson], and just kind of ran out of steam a little bit with five minutes to go. I had a pace that brought me to the back of them, but I couldn’t really figure out a way around them. I wasn’t too close to them, but they were definitely within striking distance there at the end. I thought about running it in on Jason, but I thought better of it.

Yeah, he’ll give it back to you.

Yeah, he’ll give it back for sure. I wasn’t really close enough and I didn’t want to make it too dirty.

In that LCQ, at first, you were outside of the top four. Were you ever worried at all? Seems like things could get tense in those situations.

I think started in fifth or sixth, and I was content with that. I know how to work and I didn’t want to rush anything and go down. I had that moment with [Garrett] Marchbanks when he went down in the whoops right in front of me. It was really close, and I was lucky to not get collected in that. That would have been the end of my night. Those races, you’re not really looking to push, you’re just looking to make it safely into the main.