Watch: Anaheim 1 SX Video Highlights

January 11, 2026, 1:30pm
Watch: Anaheim 1 SX Video Highlights
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener is done and dusted. check out the video highlights from the opening round as Max Anstie (Yamaha) won the 250SX main event and Eli Tomac (KTM) won the 450SX main event. There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.

250SX

Supercross

Anaheim 1 (A1) - 250SX West Main Event

January 10, 2026
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Max Anstie Max Anstie 17:03.832 1:07.436 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
2 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 17:10.564 6.733 1:08.253 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 17:12.890 2.326 1:08.523 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
4 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 17:13.645 0.756 1:08.241 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman 17:20.313 6.668 1:08.239 Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

450SX

Supercross

Anaheim 1 (A1) - 450SX

January 10, 2026
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 22:10.248 1:05.367 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 22:11.718 1.470 1:05.335 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 22:37.204 25.486 1:07.059 Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 22:38.925 1.722 1:07.230 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
5 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 22:42.182 3.257 1:06.821 Edgewood, NM United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results

Extended Highlights

Supercross Round #1 450SX Highlights | Anaheim, CA Angel Stadium | January 10, 2026

New stories have been posted