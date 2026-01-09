The Veteran
Just a few years ago nobody, including Eli Tomac himself, thought the 33-year-old would still be lining up for another go of things in 2026. Nobody would have predicted it would have been with Red Bull KTM, either, yet here we are, in that exact situation. We know he’s still competitive, he proved that multiple times in 2025 and he won a WSX round in Canada, but how he’ll fare in Monster Energy AMA Supercross on the KTM is yet to be seen. But no matter what, it’s fantastic to have Tomac back on the gate for another year! -Aaron Hansel
Going Green
Chase Sexton will be on his third brand since joining the 450 ranks when the gate drops this Saturday night in Anaheim. He won championships and had spectacular races with both Honda and KTM, but he also had some struggles on both of those brands. Now he’s on a Monster Energy Kawasaki, and with his talent level we can certainly expect plenty of brilliance moving forward. Will he be able to leave the struggles behind this year? -Hansel
Already a Champ
This is Jason Anderson’s first year with Pipes Motorsports Suzuki, but things have already gotten off to a great start for Anderson and the team in the form of a WSX SX1 Championship. And since wrapping up the title in December, Anderson has had even more time to dial in his new ride. Anderson’s final year with Kawasaki was a letdown—can he bounce back on yellow in 2026? -Hansel
Pivotal Year
This is a huge year in the United States for Jorge Prado. A shoulder injury took him out of supercross early in 2025, and he never got close to competing for wins and a championship in AMA Pro Motocross like he was expected to do. He wasn’t shy about placing blame on his equipment and was able to get out of his contract with Monster Energy Kawasaki and sign with Red Bull KTM. Motocross is where he’s expected to shine, but you can bet there’s still plenty of pressure to perform in supercross after last year’s fiasco. Will Prado be back on point with KTM? -Hansel
Vacancy Filled
When Prado left Monster Energy Kawasaki it left an open spot the team was scrambling to fill. They found their man in the form of Garrett Marchbanks, who at the time was scheduled to race the 250SX Class with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki. Marchbanks has had plenty of experience on a 450 in motocross but has only logged one supercross race on the big bike (Daytona 2022). He should be solid, but we’ll get a better idea of where he’ll slot in on a 450 this weekend. -Hansel
No Changes Necessary
There have been plenty of team switches for many of the sport’s high caliber athletes during the off season, but it’s important to note some guys who haven’t had any big changes at all. Namely, Hunter Lawrence and Ken Roczen, who are both with the same teams they’ve been on for years. They’re not new bikes, either. Lawrence is on the same platform he was so good on last year, and Roczen’s Suzuki hasn’t seen a major update in approximately 67 years. Will the familiar territory work to their advantage in Anaheim? -Hansel
Title Defense
Whether you’re a Haiden Deegan superfan, or you watch him race in the same way you hope to see Jake Paul get knocked out in the ring, your eyes are still on Deegan. And they will be this Saturday night, too, when he lines up to defend the 250SX title he won last year. We’ll see how his 2026 campaign gets started, and what kind of antics might accompany it, on Saturday night. -Hansel
The Champ
We didn't forget defending 450SX champ Cooper Webb in the above entry! Yes, he's returning to action with the same team he won the title with last year, but unlike Lawrence and Roczen, he won't be on the exact same platform he was on in 2025. The 2026 YZ450F isn't a revamped all new machine, but there were some significant refinements, including a frame change, which will likely be enough of a difference to make Webb, and the team find some new settings. Will it be enough to cause Webb to be chasing setup, or will he hit the ground roosting on Saturday? -Hansel
New Bike, Who Dis?
Speaking of new bikes, Dylan Ferrandis and Justin Barcia are not only on new bikes, but A1 will be the first time a Ducati Desmo 450MX will ever line up for Monster Energy AMA Supercross. It's hard to say how the debut will go, as there will obviously be kinks to work out, yet Ferrandis has said this is the most comfortable he has ever felt. So, we will just have to wait and see. – Sarah Whitmore
And Another One
As far as never lining up for 450 supercross we must add triumph and Austin Forkner to that list. Jordon Smith was originally supposed to debut the Triumph TF 450-X at A1 but ended up having surgery on his shoulder, so in will step Forkner to make his 450 debut. 2025 was a tough year for Austin after his horrendous crash at Arlington in 2024, but he definitely has the talent to do well on the 450. -Whitmore
BONUS
Timing
Okay this is not so much a what to watch but more of a when to watch. Remember the schedule for this year looks a little different, as all but a couple of the races will be held at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, not local time. This is great news for those of us in the east as we no longer have to stay up until 10 p.m. just for the race to start. Though I do feel with the depth of the field this year staying awake would not be a problem, I am just glad we won’t have to. -Whitmore
- Supercross
Anaheim 1 (A1)KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 10
- 2026 SMX Preview ShowLiveDecember 27 - 4:00 PM
- 2026 SMX Preview ShowLiveDecember 27 - 4:00 PM
- 2026 SMX Preview ShowLiveDecember 27 - 4:00 PM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveJanuary 10 - 1:00 PM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveJanuary 10 - 1:00 PM
- 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-InLiveJanuary 10 - 4:30 PM
- 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-InLiveJanuary 10 - 4:30 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 6:30 PM
- Anaheim 1 Pre-Race ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 6:30 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Audio Only)LiveJanuary 10 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 7:00 PM
-